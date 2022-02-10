AB969 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-02-10
WISCONSIN, February 10 - An Act to create 118.07 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: reporting to law enforcement certain crimes and other incidents that occur in or on public school buildings and grounds, requiring certain schools to employ armed school resource officers, and allocating federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding to reimburse schools for costs of employing armed school resource officers. (FE)
Status: A - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/10/2022 Asm.
|Public hearing held
