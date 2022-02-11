The Diamond Oak Launches Collection of Engagement and Wedding Rings and Bands

Just in time for the holiday where many celebrate love, an industry leader in jewelry has unveiled a new collection of rings.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics, more than 440,000 people across the United States historically become engaged on Valentine’s Day. That’s why representatives with The Diamond Oak are proud to announce today the official launch of its collection of engagement and wedding rings and bands.

“This is a great way to celebrate love,” said Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak.

Valentine’s is one of the most popular days of the year to become engaged. In fact, according to a recent study (https://www.weddingwire.com/wedding-ideas/top-10-most-popular-dates-to-get-engaged), 40 percent of all engagements take place between Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

As for the collection of engagement and wedding rings and bands, the company has a variety to choose from. For example, the Tiffany & Co. Soleste Diamond Engagement ring features a 2.03-carat oval shape center diamond finely crafted in platinum graded F color and VS1 clarity with a Tiffany certificate.

But that’s not all. Mor invited individuals to view the entire collection and be treated to the likes of the Tiffany & Co. Engagement ring from the pave setting collection (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-co-pave-platinum-setting-engagement-ring-2-39-cts-total-hvvs2) that’s finely crafted in platinum featuring a round brilliant cut center triple excellent 2.02 carat H color VVS2 clarity with a knife-edge design shank set with two rows of micro pave diamonds on each side, 3/4 of the way down the shank and on the basket for a total of .37 carats ranging D-G color and IF (internally Flawless) - VS2 clarity.

As to how customers rate the company’s engagement rings, one customer identified as Darren Hilton, in his Google Review, highly recommended the company, saying, “I purchased a Tiffany diamond engagement ring from Wendy. She really helped me out a bunch and was so responsive. She provided a great service, and I will definitely be buying jewelry from The Diamond Oak in the future. I will post a picture of the ring on my significant other’s hand once I propose on here for you guys.”

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States