impact.com partners with Norsk Tipping to drive a sophisticated partnership strategy
Norway’s national lottery will leverage impact.com’s platform to build automation and to support dynamic partnershipsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading partnership management platform, impact.com, has announced a partnership with the national lottery in Norway, Norsk Tipping, having won a highly competitive public tender. It will now take on Norsk Tipping’s performance programme; the most significant in Norway.
Norsk Tipping is located in Hamar and offers a wide range of lottery, sports and instant games in the Norwegian market. It is owned by the Norwegian government and administered by the Norwegian Ministry of Culture.
Frédéric Taillier, impact.com’s General Manager Nordics comments: “Having been awarded this contract - against all the competitors in the market - thanks to our market leading technology and the transparency and granularity of our offer, we are delighted to help Norsk Tipping understand and optimise all of the different traffic sources and customer journeys across the plethora of digital channels today. Norsk Tipping will use impact.com’s platform to identify opportunities and leveraging automation, while the team builds out a lasting and high performing programme as part of a broad, long-term strategy.”
Mikkel Aukrust, Key Account Manager, Digital Channels at Norsk Tipping, adds: “This is a significant and strategically important agreement for us at a time when the performance channel is increasingly important for our company.
“Norsk Tipping has worked with digital partners for many years and the partnership economy is a critically important area for us,” he adds. “Mutual partnerships with two-way value have been central to our operation since its inception and will continue to be so. We look forward to leveraging a wide range of partnerships via a single platform whilst collaborating with impact.com’s team.”
impact.com’s varied client base includes Aller Media, and ELLOS, as well as international clients such as Uber, Shopify, and Walmart. It’s team is growing across Europe as it continues to transform the way enterprises manage and optimize all types of partnerships; including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more.
For more information:
frederic.taillier@impact.com
PR Contact:
Julia Linehan, The Digital Voice PR Agency LTD
julia@thedigitalvoice.co.uk
About impact.com
impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, is transforming the way businesses manage and optimize all types of partnerships—including traditional rewards affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more. The company’s powerful, purpose-built platform makes it easy for businesses to create, manage, and scale an ecosystem of partnerships with the brands and communities that customers trust to make purchases, get information, and entertain themselves at home, at work, or on the go. To learn more about how impact.com’s technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Fanatics and Levi’s, visit www.impact.com.
Julia Linehan
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here