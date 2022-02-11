Commercial Boiler Market to Grow Substantially; Rising Commercial Buildings and Increased Safety for Heating Equipment to Fuel Market Development: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies included in the research report are A.O. Smith Corporation (U.K.), Bosch Thermotechnology (Germany), Cochran Limited (U.K.), Cleaver-Brooks (U.S.), Fulton Boiler Company (U.S.), Slant/Fin Corporation (U.S.), Weil-McLain Solvay S.A. (U.S.), Valliant Group (Germany), Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises (U.S.), Ferroli (Italy), Superior Boiler Works, Inc (U.S.), Viessmann (Germany), Simoneau Group (Canada)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commercial Boiler Market size was valued at USD 4.17 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 3.98 billion in 2021 to USD 5.55 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Rising commercial buildings, increased safety for heating equipment, and increasing applications of the product to foster market development. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Commercial Boiler Market, 2021-2028.”

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/commercial-boiler-market-106332

Commercial boiler is a pressurizing system responsible for burning combustible fuels and using electricity for water heating. Rising commercial buildings is expected to bolster the product’s adoption globally. Further, increasing safety concerns regarding heating equipment are expected to boost the product’s demand. Moreover, increasing boiler applications from public assembly buildings, retail stores, warehouses & storage facilities, hospitality, healthcare sector, offices, and educational institutions is expected to nurture the industry development. These factors may propel the market growth during the upcoming years.

Companies Profiled in the Report:

A.O. Smith Corporation (U.K.)

Bosch Thermotechnology (Germany)

Cochran Limited (U.K.)

Cleaver-Brooks (U.S.)

Fulton Boiler Company (U.S.)

Slant/Fin Corporation (U.S.)

Weil-McLain Solvay S.A. (U.S.)

Valliant Group (Germany)

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises (U.S.)

Ferroli (Italy)

Superior Boiler Works, Inc (U.S.)

Viessmann (Germany)

Simoneau Group (Canada)

COVID-19 Impact

Manufacturing Restraints to Impede Market Development

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictions imposed on heating equipment manufacturing. The alarming spike in COVID infections led to the imposition of stringent lockdown. Further, lack of raw materials and resources due to halt on transportation facilities may impede development. However, the adoption of reduced capacities and technologically advanced production machinery, protective gear, and sanitization methods may enable manufacturers to recover losses. These factors may propel market development during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/commercial-boiler-market-106332

Segmentation

By fuel, the market is segmented into oil, coal, natural gas, and others. As per technology, it is bifurcated into condensing and non-condensing. On the basis of end-user, it is categorized into hospitality, offices, healthcare sector, educational institutions, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 5.55 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 3.98 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered By Fuel, By Technology, By End-User, By Region Growth Drivers Rising Demand from Healthcare Sector is expected to Drive Growth Growth of Connected Controls to Boilers Will Boost Product Adoption Pitfalls & Challenges High Maintenance Cost of these Boilers will Hinder the Market

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Robust Demand for the Product from Healthcare Sector to Foster Market Development

The rising demand for the product from the healthcare sector for space heating, sterilizing, and cleaning for boilers is expected to bolster the product demand. A rising focus on improving healthcare infrastructure among policymakers is expected to foster the product demand. Furthermore, the rising demand for new commercial boiler installations is expected to boost market development. Moreover, increasing research and development to produce novel products shall facilitate the product demand. For example, Bosch Thermotechnology announced the first of its kind connected boilers with the ability to be connected with tablets and laptops and enable the controlling and monitoring of multiple heating systems. These factors may drive the commercial boiler market growth.

However, high maintenance costs associated with the product is expected to hinder the market progress.

Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/commercial-boiler-market-106332

Regional Insights

Increasing Thermal Treatment Processes and Environmental Policies to Foster Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the commercial boiler market share due to rising thermal treatment processes and environmental policies. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 2.01 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, rising foreign direct investments in commercial buildings such as offices, sector, and healthcare sectors is expected to foster market development.

In North America, trends for up-gradation or replacement of existing heating systems and improvements in commercial boiling operability is expected to foster the product’s demand. Furthermore, stringent government norms, increasing fuel prices, and high maintenance and operating costs may foster the product demand. These factors may propel market development.

In Europe, the rising focus of government bodies towards reducing carbon emissions and implementing green building codes in the European region contributes to the industry growth.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to improve sales and boost their brand image. For example, Viessmann Group launched its novel compact and gas wall-mounted boiler for the latest 200 generations in March 2020. It is extremely cost-effective, reliable, and extremely consistent during the condensing process. These factors may boost the company’s sales and boost its brand image. Further, the adoption of technologically advanced production techniques enables organizations to reduce manpower, boost productivity, reduce cost and resource utilization, improve product quality, and achieve organizational goals.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/commercial-boiler-market-106332

Industry Development

March 2021: The Valiant Group upgraded its ecoTEC Plus gas-fired condensing boiler. This up-gradation will allow it to run on liquid gas and has gone further technical development.

Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on Commercial Boiler Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Commercial Boiler Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Natural Gas Coal Oil Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Condensing Non-Condensing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Healthcare Sector Hospitality Offices Educational Institutions Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Commercial Boiler Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Natural Gas Coal Oil Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Condensing Non-Condensing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Healthcare Sector Hospitality Offices Educational Institutions Others



Toc Continued …..

Quick Buy – Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106332

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Control Valve Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Motion (Linear, Rotary), By Component (Actuator, Valve Body, Others), By Application (Flow Control, Pressure Control, Others), By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

String Inverter Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Single string, Multi string), By Connectivity (On-grid, Off-grid), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Battery Electrolyte Market Size , Share and Global Trend by Electrolyte Type (Liquid, Solid, Gel), By Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lead Acid) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Bioethanol Market Size , Share and Global Trend by Feedstock (Starch-Based, Sugar-Based, Cellulose Based, Others), By Application (Transportation Fuel, Power Generation, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Current Transducer Market Size , Share and Global Trend by Technology (Open Loop, Closed Loop), By Application (Inverter & Converter, UPS & SMPS, Battery management, Motor Driv, Others), By End-user (Industrial, Renewable, Automotive, Residential & Commercial, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd