Water Dissolvable Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach USD 4.83 Billion By 2027

Practices that sustain the environmental welfare are being adopted by the packaging industry.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for the water dissolvable packaging materials and a sudden upsurge of the usage of hot water soluble infection control bags in the healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Industry experts are quite affirmative with the continuous growth of this market as more and more companies are looking for alternatives to the conventional non-biodegradable plastics. Even if the packaging material is composed of the biodegradable plastics, it takes an additional cost to make them reusable or disintegrate in nature. Many start-ups are coming up with technologies that create low cost water dissolving packaging and earning a higher revenue with an immediate global presence and customers.

The Water Dissolvable Packaging Market is forecast to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2027. The growing importance of biodegradable, low cost & easy decomposing plastic packaging, increasing proliferation of the smart plastics that diminishes the harm of the plastics, and growing awareness against the usage of non-biodegradable & single-use plastic packaging are predominantly enforcing the growth of the water dissolvable packaging market. Practices that sustain the environmental welfare are being adopted by the packaging industry. The requirement of affordable, sustainable & resilient packaging material are leading to the increased use of the water-soluble plastics for packaging across many industry verticals.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In February 2020, Kuraray Co., Ltd., a Tokyo based Specialty Chemical Company, announced an establishment of a new MonoSol production facility for the polyvinyl alcohol made water-soluble films in Poland. The enormous demand for packaging film for unit dose detergents, medicated products, and others are the main focus behind this company development in Europe.

In June 2018, Mondi Group confirmed its complete acquisition of the Powerflute Group Holdings Oy. This acquisition helped strengthen Mondi Group’s containerboard product range and expands its global reach.

The hot water decomposition holds the highest usage as the temperature range that it follows is mostly quite feasible and convenient for the end-use applications. Water temperature usually ranging from 55 to 75 degree Celsius are stable and storable for most applications.

A high growth rate has been observed in the medical-grade usage due to the growing concerns with medical used wastes. The packaging polymer wastages abandoned from the hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities harbors a high chance of widespread of the highly infectious diseases. Many hospitals are being inclined to adopt this kind of packaging materials to easily decompose them into nature.

Key participants include Kuraray Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings, Cortec Corporation, Mondi Group, Sekisui Chemicals, Aquapak Polymer Ltd. (Hydropol), Lithey Inc., MSD Corporation, Amtopak Inc., and JRF Technology LLC, among others.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Water Dissolvable Packaging Market on the basis of raw material, decomposition, products, grade, and region:

Raw Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Polymer

Fiber

Surfactant

Decomposition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Hot Water

Warm Water

Cold Water

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Bags

Pouches

Films & Wrappers

Pods & Pouches

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

Food & Beverages

Agricultural & Chemicals

Domestic Applications

Healthcare Sectors

Others

