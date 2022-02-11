Silicon Dioxide Market Survey Report with Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Silicon Dioxide Market

Silicon Dioxide Market By Form, Purity, Application, End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Chemical) - Forecast till 2030

NEW YORK , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 11, 2022

The Silicon Dioxide Market could potentially record a decent CAGR of 6.60% between 2016 and 2030 (appraisal period). Silicon dioxide market analysis by MRFR also expect the value to be USD 13,725.3 Million by 2030-end.

Silicon dioxide has wide applications in numerous industry sectors. It is widely used in the food industry as an anti-caking agent. The high availability of silicon dioxide and plenty of functionality has been a vital aspect boosting the silicon dioxide market’s growth.

The characteristics of silicon dioxide, such as striking temperature resistance, inhibiting dopants from diffusing, and eliminating impurities, are likely to fuel demand for silicon dioxide market globally. These characteristics augment the product's use in the manufacturing of piezoelectric, refractory materials, semiconductors, and circuit boards. However, the market's growth is likely to be hampered by the availability of numerous alternatives in the global market.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 is a dangerous virus. It’s somewhat contagious and scientists and health professionals can’t predict who will get this virus and who will recover from it. Governments around the world realized that COVID-19 was dangerous and a virus whose spread had to be stopped. That’s why they imposed quarantines and lockdowns. These were temporary since they didn’t really work. In any case, companies in a variety of industries around the world were negatively affected because they were forced to either temporarily halt production or scale it back dramatically.

Competitive Analysis:

Market players in the global silicon dioxide market are centred on R&D activities to develop innovative products. The list of eminent leaders in the global market include companies such as

Aluflor AB (Sweden),

Tosoh Corporation (Japan),

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany),

Solvay (Belgium),

PPG Industries Inc (US),

Gelest, Inc (US),

Tokuyama Corporation (Japan),

American Elements (US),

Cabot Corporation (US),

Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and others.

Drivers

What’s been driving growth in the silicon dioxide industry is the fact that it’s plentiful. It can also be used in a variety of devices and buildings, so it’s versatile. Silicon dioxide is so versatile that it’s currently being put in packages in dry food items to prevent caking. It’s also used to make spices. Two of these include chili powder and salt.

Market Segmentation:

The global market for silicon dioxide is divided into numerous segments based on forms, purity, application, end-users, and regions.

By form, the silicon dioxide market is divided into amorphous, tridymite, quartz, cristobalite, keatite, coesite, and more.

Based on purity, the classification of the silicon dioxide market is done as less than 99% purity, 2N (99%), 2N5 (99.5%), 3N (99.9%), 3N5 (99.95%), 4N (99.99%), and 5N (99.999%).

By application, the market is divided into food & pharmaceutical additives, building materials, glass & ceramics, adhesives & sealants, and more.

The major end-use industries include healthcare, food & beverages, building & construction, electrical & electronics, chemical, and more.

Regional Analysis

The global silicon dioxide market is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific region held the top position with the maximum market share in 2018 of over 48% in the global market. The regional market's growth is attributed to the boosting growth in industrialization and urbanization in the region. The region is projected to record a CAGR of 7% during the review timeframe. Japan and India are anticipated to emerge as leading countries in the APAC market given the rising adaptation of silicon dioxide in supplements, aggressive business growth tactics adopted by the market players, and the increasing rubber applications of the silicon dioxide product.

The European region held the second position in the global market for silicon dioxide in 2018, given the large silicon dioxide applications in end-use industries such as building & construction and electrical and electronics. Furthermore, the expanding microelectronics sector and building renovation activities are likely to boost the silicon dioxide market growth in the review timeframe. The regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% over the review period. Additionally, substantial consumption of health supplements with silica content is also anticipated to fuel the silicon dioxide market.

Recent Developments

October 2021- Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and collaborators have developed and verified a new, highly sensitive method of identifying and calculating defects in transistors—a matter of crucial distress to the semiconductor industry it produces new materials for next-generation devices. These errors restrict transistor and circuit performance and can impact product reliability.

4 Market Insights

