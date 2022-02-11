 Liquefied Natural Gas Market To Witness Growth Acceleration At A CAGR of 12.8% During 2017-2025 | Royal Dutch Shell

Liquefied Natural Gas Market

Liquefied natural gas is an odorless and colorless liquid, which is formed by cooling natural gas to -1620C.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Liquefied Natural Gas Market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

According to our (Coherent Market Insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Liquefied Natural Gas Market size is estimated to be worth US$ 7.23 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of 12.8% during review period.

Global key companies of Liquefied Natural Gas Market: Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Total SA, BP Plc, PetroChina, China Petroleum and Chemical Company, and Conoco Philips.

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Market segmentation:

Liquefied Natural Gas Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

