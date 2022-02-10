FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Announces Over $335 Million Distributed to More Than 3,900 Child Care Centers Through Child Care Stabilization Grants

NORTH CAROLINA, February 10 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited and toured Fundamentals Child Development Center in Goldsboro where he provided an update on the North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants and encouraged all eligible child care centers to apply for funding.

“High-quality early childhood education is critical to parents who need child care and to employers who need workers,” said Governor Cooper. “And even more important is helping children get the good, early start they need to succeed in school and beyond.”

“The Child Care Stabilization Grants are part of our ongoing effort to help early childhood educators recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, stay in business, and continue to serve our families, children and North Carolina’s economic recovery,” said Susan Gale Perry, NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being. “Programs like the Fundamentals for Child Development Center are already using the grants to recruit and retain teachers, improve facilities and buy personal protection equipment to keep children and staff safe.”

"As a small business owner, the NC stabilization grant has allowed me to hire exceptional staff at competitive wages and make rapid facility improvements to provide our local community with the highest quality child care possible,” said Candace Stevens, Director of Fundamentals Child Development Center.

Since the launch of the North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grant program, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has distributed $335,859,284 to 3,961 child care centers and family child care homes. The application for stabilization grants is open and conducted on a rolling basis.

90% of eligible child care programs in the state who have applied have received Stabilization Grants, and grants have been distributed to child care centers in 99 counties. Of those who received funding, 88% have used the funding as compensation support for their workforce. Child care centers have also used their funds to help support the facility, staff and children, including paying for a portion of their staff’s health and dental insurance, completing minor renovations on facilities and helping pay tuition for families in need.

The North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants, made possible by funding from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, were created to help parents get high-quality, affordable child care so they can work. The grants also help provide better wages and benefits to teachers so programs can recruit and retain a qualified workforce. This funding promotes equity for all – children, parents, and teachers.

Fundamentals Child Development Center is a military-family-owned center serving children ages 6 weeks old to 12 years old in the Goldsboro area with a goal of provide a safe and fun learning environment for each child.

All private, licensed early care and learning programs are eligible to apply, including for-profit and not-for-profit, family child care homes, and faith-based centers. Programs that apply and receive stabilization grants may use the funds for a range of activities including: personnel costs; mental health supports; payments for rent, mortgage, utilities, facility maintenance, or insurance; personal protective equipment (PPE); equipment and supplies; and goods or services necessary to maintain or resume child care.

Administered by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Child Development and Early Education, the application for Child Care Stabilization Grants is open and on a rolling basis.

To learn more about North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants, visit ncchildcare.ncdhhs.gov.

