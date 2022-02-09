AUSTRALIA, February 9 - On 10 February the Senate referred the Social Services Legislation Amendment (Workforce Incentive) Bill 2022 [Provisions] to the Community Affairs Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by 24 March 2022. Submissions are sought by 4 March 2022.
You just read:
Social Services Legislation Amendment (Workforce Incentive) Bill 2022 [Provisions]
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.