Social Services Legislation Amendment (Workforce Incentive) Bill 2022 [Provisions]

AUSTRALIA, February 9 - On 10 February the Senate referred the Social Services Legislation Amendment (Workforce Incentive) Bill 2022 [Provisions] to the Community Affairs Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by 24 March 2022. Submissions are sought by 4 March 2022.

