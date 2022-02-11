Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pharmaceutical sterility testing market size is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2021 to $1.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pharmaceutical sterility testing market is expected to reach $1.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. An increase in the number of drug launches and rising investment in research and development (R&D) contributed to the growth of the pharmaceutical sterility testing market.

The global pharmaceutical sterility testing market consists of sales of pharmaceutical sterility testing products and related services which are used to confirm that pharmaceutical products are free from the presence of viable microorganisms. Pharmaceutical sterility tests are procedures for checking the presence of microorganism in biological parenteral which are intended for human use. Pharmaceutical sterility testing is an important process in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and drugs manufacturing to assess the effectiveness of a sterilization process and is carried out at all levels of manufacturing to reduce the risk of product contamination.

Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Trends

Companies in the pharmaceutical testing market are rising new pharmaceutical sterility testing products and services to enhance its product portfolio and increase its presence in the market. The companies are launching technologically superior outcomes and well-equipped services to utilize the growth potential of the rising pharmaceutical sterility market.

Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Segments

The global pharmaceutical sterility testing market is segmented:

By Sample: Sterile Drugs, Medical Devices, Biologics and Therapeutics

By Product Type: Instruments, Kits and Reagents, Services

By Type: In-House, Outsourcing

By Test Type: Sterility Testing, Bioburden Testing, Bacterial Endotoxin Testing

By End-User: Compounding Pharmacies, Medical Devices Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies

By Geography: The global pharmaceutical sterility testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pharmaceutical sterility testing global market overviews, pharmaceutical sterility testing industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global pharmaceutical sterility testing global market, pharmaceutical sterility testing global market share, pharmaceutical sterility testing global market segments and geographies, pharmaceutical sterility testing global market trends, pharmaceutical sterility testing global market players, pharmaceutical sterility testing market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pharmaceutical sterility testing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Pacific Biolabs, STRERIS Corporation, Boston Analytical, Gibraltar Laboratories, Sartorius AG, SolviasAG, SGS AG, Toxikon Inc., Pace Analytical Services LLC, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Nelson Laboratories Inc, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc., BioMerieux, Merck KGaA, Wuxi AppTec, Sotera Health LLC, Dynalabs and Infinity.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

