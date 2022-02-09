Province releases recommendations of mid-point evaluation of the 2017 police review

CANADA, February 9 - Security and defense experts with ADGA have submitted their mid-point evaluation report of the 2017 policing services review to the Government of Prince Edward Island.

In its final report, ADGA shows that PEI residents overall feel safe and recognize the efforts Island police forces are making to protect them. The report also underscores that key areas of importance to residents are the relationship between law enforcement and the public, policing standards and accountability, and the increasingly complex societal demands on public safety services.

ADGA received feedback from close to 70 service providers and community organizations, as well as over 1,600 responses from the public survey. The report lists over 30 recommendations related to:

Creating a strategic plan for policing in PEI;

Enhancing police standards;

Ensuring sustainable policing services across the province;

Establishing a police advisory board;

Improving representation and diversity training opportunities; and,

Reviewing specialty police services;

“This report tells us that Island residents appreciate the complex nature of the work public safety and policing services in PEI do to keep them and their communities safe and secure. At the same time, the report recognizes that we have work to do to ensure that policing continues to meet the needs of our province as it changes and evolves.” - Justice and Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson

“I would like to thank ADGA for completing this report and to everyone who took the time to share their opinions about policing in our province. I feel confident knowing that we heard directly from Islanders, service providers, community organizations, and many advocacy groups on such an important public safety matter,” added Thompson.

As part of government’s commitment to respond to Islanders’ public safety needs and expectations, the Province intends to further engage with residents, policing, public safety partners and other impacted stakeholders in the coming weeks and months to operationalize the recommendations of the report so that Island residents can continue to live in one the safest places in Canada.

Download a copy of ADGA’s mid-point evaluation here

Media contact: Vicki Tse Department of Justice and Public Safety vickitse@gov.pe.ca