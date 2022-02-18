NY-Based Crafts Store, Altenew, Kicked Off Its New and Improved VIP Loyalty Program for 2022
The main benefit of joining the Loyalty Program is that it gives the customers ways to save money on their purchases. For every dollar you spend, you can earn points that can then be used as discounts”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew is excited to announce its redesigned VIP Loyalty Program, which offers more exciting rewards for its customers. The program is free to join and easy to use, with points being awarded based on the amount of money spent, referring friends, and writing a product review, among other things. There are five tiers in the program, each providing increasingly valuable rewards and members-only perks.
The Altenew VIP rewards program, which launched in 2019, was designed to give back to the company's most loyal customers. This year, Altenew launched a new and improved VIP program with their customers in mind. As a result, it's now easier than ever to earn points, unlock a tier, and enjoy exclusive discounts.
“The main benefit of joining the Loyalty Program is that it gives the customers ways to save money on their purchases. For every dollar you spend, you can earn points that can then be used as discounts on a future purchase,” Altenew’s Creative Ambassador, Lydia Evans, explained further. “Aside from earning points on purchases, points are also available for writing reviews, referring friends, moving to the next tier, and even free points on their birthday. The best thing is it's completely free to sign up, so it's a win-win.”
Altenew is well-known in the paper crafting world for its beautiful and elegant floral layering stamps. That’s why it came as no surprise that the five tiers in its loyalty rewards program were thoughtfully named after a flower. The five tiers are Daisy, Tulip, Anemone, Rose, and Peony - each with its own set of unique perks. A customer’s yearly spending qualifies them into higher-level tiers, giving them instant access to exclusive rewards based on each tier.
To show appreciation to its supportive and devoted customers, Altenew made a few exciting modifications that will help them climb up each tier easily and enjoy more rewards. For instance, the required spendings per year for the Tulip, Anemone, and Rose tiers were significantly lowered. Moreover, entry rewards for the three previous tiers were also increased.
Altenew firmly believes that the best loyalty programs put their customers first. This is why the company made it a mission to make earning points as effortless and straightforward as possible. While purchasing Altenew products is the best way to rack up those points, the company also offers a variety of ways to earn points. Some of the easiest ways to get VIP rewards points include liking and following Altenew on social media, referring a friend to the site, and writing product reviews. Also, both U.S. and international customers can also enjoy shipping deals ranging from $50 off to FREE U.S. shipping. Redeeming points is also as easy as earning them. A customer can redeem points in the form of a gift card which can be used multiple times until the amount has been used up.
Getting rewarded is indeed the best feeling in the world. However, what makes the Altenew VIP program even more remarkable is the fact that customers are fully enjoying their new crafting supplies and using them to express their creativity and spread kindness through their handmade creations. At the end of the day, the customers' loyalty to the company pushes the Altenew team to come up with more innovative and unique paper crafting products that will guide each customer on their crafting journey. Earning points while shopping for their favorite crafting supplies is simply the cherry on top of the cake.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
