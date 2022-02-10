Akhannouch Holds Meeting with Representatives of Trade Union on COVID-19 Vaccination

MOROCCO, February 10 - The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of trade unions, focusing in particular on the imperative for civil servants and employees to complete their vaccination protocol in order to preserve citizens' health and ensure a return to normal life.

This meeting was attended by the Minister of Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khalid Ait Taleb, the Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Labor and Skills, Younes Sekkouri and the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.

It follows the series of meetings held with the leaders of political parties represented in Parliament, the Presidents and members of the General Confederation of Moroccan Businesses, the Secretaries General and Directors of Human Resources of the various ministerial departments and public institutions and representatives of local authorities, to review the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom, said a statement from the Department of the Head of Government.

This meeting also intends to raise awareness on the need to accompany the recent government decision to open the borders to international flights to and from Morocco, by measures that are appropriate to the magnitude of the issues at stake, in order to preserve the achievements made, the statement added.

During this meeting, Akhannouch emphasized the role of trade unions in raising awareness on the imperative for civil servants and employees to complete their vaccination protocol and strengthen it through the third injection, to preserve citizens' health, to consolidate the collective immunity allowing a return to normal public life, notes the same source.

In this regard, representatives of trade unions play a central role in raising awareness over the need for compliance with health measures adopted by public authorities, and particularly the role of vaccination in consolidating achievements and preserving citizens' health.

Representatives of trade unions have, for their part, stressed that the completion of the vaccination protocol will allow a gradual return to normal life, especially with the third dose that will preserve the lives of civil servants and employees in case of infection by the virus, and avoid serious complications.

They expressed their commitment to strengthening the awareness of citizens and their mobilization to resort to vaccination, welcoming the achievements of the Kingdom in the fight against the pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Miloudi Mokhariq, Secretary General of the Moroccan Labor Union, Khadija Zoumi, Advisor in charge of the General Union of Workers of Morocco, Khalid Alami Lahouir and Boukhalfa Bouchta, vice-secretaries general of the Democratic Confederation of Labor, Mohamed Zouiten, vice-secretary general of the National Union of Labor in Morocco, Abdelhamid Fatihi, secretary general of the Democratic Federation of Labor and Ali Lotfi, secretary general of the Democratic Labor Organization.

MAP 09 February 2022