2022 invasive aquatic plant management grant applications close Feb. 21

The Minnesota DNR is reminding potential applicants that the deadline to apply for 2022 invasive aquatic plant management grants is 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

In 2022, up to $1.25 million will be available to fund projects which help manage invasive aquatic plants. This includes $850,000 in special one-time funds to help lake associations manage invasive aquatic plants. These one-time grants will be available for both traditional control projects and projects focused on new infestations and innovative control methods.

Application materials and details about the grant types and requirements are available on the Aquatic Invasive Species Control Grant Program page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/grants/aquatic_invasive/control-projects.html).

Applicants must submit an invasive aquatic plant management permit application through the Minnesota DNR Permitting and Reporting System (mndnr.gov/mpars) before submitting a grant application. A copy of the permit application must be submitted with the grant application.

More details regarding eligible costs can be found on the Aquatic Invasive Species Control Grant Program page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/grants/aquatic_invasive/control-projects.html).

A recent informational webinar is also available on the program page. The webinar includes answers to questions submitted by participants from the grant community.

Questions can be directed to Jake Walsh, DNR aquatic invasive species research and grants coordinator, or to DNR regional invasive species specialists (mndnr.gov/invasives/ais/contacts.html).

