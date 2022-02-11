Former Times Journalist Starts Content Marketing Agency to Transform Corporate Language

Journalist Namo Abdulla after attending a White House briefing in 2019.

Namo Abdulla, a former journalist for The New York Times, has announced the launch of a new content marketing agency called Contentshire.

The mission of the Virginia-based company is to transform corporate language from confusing, impenetrable jargon into simple journalistic language that everybody understands.

The goal is to make corporate materials easy for investors, customers, and employees to read because they don't have time to analyze what companies are saying. They just want clarity and simplicity in the information presented by business executives.

"The time has come for businesses to start speaking plainly to their customers," said Abdulla, who has more than a decade of experience writing for major outlets, including The Times, Reuters, and the Voice of America, and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

"Investors these days are astute, and they expect businesses to communicate with them in a way that is clear, concise, and accurate. We're excited to offer our services to help companies do just that," he added.

Contentshire officially started operations on February 01, 2022, in Alexandria, Virginia. The company offers various services, including content marketing strategy, copywriting and editing, SEO-friendly blog and website content, disclosure documents, investor relations materials, and social media management.

Abdulla believes his company is timely for three reasons: the increasing demand for clear communication in business in a post-Covid-19 world, the need for businesses to connect with investors on their own turf, and the current political environment in which businesses must be more careful than ever about how they communicate.

"We live in a time when investors expect companies to show them their ESG policies, for example," Abdulla said, referring to Environmental, Social, and Governance policies that companies are increasingly expected to disclose.

Abdulla's claim is backed by a recent Bloomberg Intelligence report, which forecasts global ESG assets to reach $53 trillion by 2025. That is more than a third of the projected total assets under management of $140.5 trillion.

"Investors today want to know whether the companies they are investing in are good corporate citizens, and that means they expect businesses to make their ESG policies known in a clear and concise way," Abdulla said.

"The age of corporate doublespeak is over. At Contentshire, we're here to help businesses speak plainly and honestly to their customers, investors, and employees," he added.

Contentshire: An Agency For the Era of Stakeholder Capitalism

Abdulla says his agency is built "for the era of stakeholder capitalism," using a term coined by prominent German economist Klaus Schwab, who argues that companies no longer have the luxury of focusing only on shareholder value. They must now take into account the interests of all their stakeholders: employees, suppliers, customers, and the community at large.

"We live in an age of stakeholders, and that includes all corporate entities – from the smallest start-ups to Fortune 100 giants," he says.

"The world is changing fast. So are stakeholders’ demands for simple language that does not waste their time or insult their intelligence. They want transparency into how companies operate. They want to hear about achievements, but also about failures and what lessons were learned. Above all, they want to feel like their voices are being heard – that they have a say in how the company is run. In brief, we live in an age when investors expect transparency, and if a company can’t communicate its ideas to them through simple language, it won’t be able to raise the funds it needs or convince its customers to buy what it’s selling."

If you want to learn more about Contentshire, visit the company's website at contentshire.com.