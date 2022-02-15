Aidan Atkinson reveals growing interest in the great outdoors
Student-Athlete Aidan Atkinson offers a personal insight into his growing love of time spent outdoorsBOULDER, CO, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quarter-Back Aidan Atkinson is no stranger to time spent outdoors on the football field. However, more recently, the Colorado native has found a new love of time spent in nature and enjoying a growing number of other outdoor pursuits and activities.
"I've recently become increasingly interested in hiking and paddleboarding, in particular," explains Aidan Atkinson of his newly discovered love of the great outdoors. Atkinson is best known for his footballing prowess, having previously been named the Gatorade Player of the Year.
In fact, the Colorado native has won various awards for his sporting talent. For a time, he was the Fairview Knights' star quarterback. Since then, Atkinson has gone on to spend more and more time reveling in his love of paddleboarding, hiking, and numerous other outdoor activities.
"I'm fortunate to live in a part of the world that lends itself so well to outdoor pursuits," Atkinson points out, speaking from his home in Colorado.
The State of Colorado is famed across much of the Western United States and further afield for its incredible landscapes. These landscapes, Aidan Atkinson goes on to reveal, lend themselves perfectly to hiking – one of his favorite outdoor pastimes. "The Rocky Mountain National Park alone has many famous hikes, such as the so-called four lakes loop," he reports.
Elsewhere, the Centennial State provides a similar wealth of opportunities for paddleboarding, according to the skilled student-athlete. Atkinson is lucky, he says, to have some of the very best paddleboarding locations on his doorstep, including nearby Longmont's McIntosh Lake, as well as Lake Dillon.
Aidan Atkinson demonstrates a passion for academia, politics, volunteering, and more
Aidan Atkinson is set to depart next year to head to college. "I'm looking forward to it," says the former Fairview High School student, who's keen to stress that he isn't only interested in football and spending time in the great outdoors.
A model student who graduated from high school with an impressive 3.96 GPA, he's similarly passionate, he says, about reading, politics, public policy, volunteering, personal finance, and investing. Atkinson recently set about exploring the top-rated nonfiction books of the last decade.
Proud to be passionate about academia, writing, and health and fitness more generally, award-winning student-athlete Aidan Atkinson also recently examined the many benefits of sports for maintaining a positive outlook.
"Sports are a great way to stay in shape and spend time with your friends," Atkinson explained a short while ago in a newly published piece of writing on the topic. "For many people, playing sports makes them feel happier," he went on, "and, with that, less stressed – great for living a healthy lifestyle"
