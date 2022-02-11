Submit Release
Texas Ranked Top Exporting State For 20th Consecutive Year

February 10, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after the U.S. Census Bureau released data showing Texas as the top exporting state, now for the 20th consecutive year. With more than $375.3 billion in exports in 2021, exceeding both 2019 and 2020 totals, Texas exports again accounted for more than California and New York combined. The Lone Star State also led the nation in tech exports for the ninth year in a row. In total, exports in Texas support nearly 1 million Texas jobs.

"Made in Texas is a powerful global brand, and the Lone Star State continues to dominate the nation in exports thanks to our unrivaled and productive workforce, robust infrastructure, and welcoming business environment," said Governor Abbott. "Texas also offers unique logistic advantages with easy, dependable access to global trade and supply chain routes via air, land, and sea. When attracting businesses and jobs from across the country and around the globe, one Texas advantage tops them all: We want businesses to succeed in Texas, because when businesses succeed in Texas, all Texans succeed."

