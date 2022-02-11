Governor Abbott Sets Special Election For Texas House District 38

February 10, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Saturday, May 7, 2022 as the special election date for the Texas State House of Representatives District 38 seat recently vacated by Representative Eddie Lucio III.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 PM on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Early voting will begin on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Read the Governor's full special election proclamation.