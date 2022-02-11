Auditor Bump Appoints Rachel Ciocci to Inspector General Council 

BOSTON — State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump yesterday appointed Rachel Ciocci (formerly Trant), as a member of the Office of Inspector General (OIG) Council in a virtual ceremony. Ciocci, who was nominated by Senate President Karen Spilka in accordance with the Council’s governing statute, will serve on the eight-member board for a term of three years.

“I am thrilled to appoint Rachel to this role on the Inspector General’s Council, a position that is important for the purposes of promoting good government,” Bump said. “As a long-time public servant with a distinguished career in finance and accounting, I know Rachel will bring tremendous value to the Council.”

The Inspector General Council meets with the Inspector General at least quarterly and provides consultation and assistance as needed. The council votes to approve summonses for testimony of witnesses in OIG matters and to refer cases to a district attorney’s office and other investigatory agencies. The council also sets the salary for the Inspector General position and conducts the annual performance review.

Ciocci has worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for the last 18 years, and currently serves as Associate Vice President for Finance and Business Services at Framingham State University. She previously served as Budget Director for the Department of Elementary & Secondary Education and in a variety of private sector roles. She holds a bachelor of science in business administration degree from Northeastern University.

“I have always considered John and Jane Q Public as “involuntary investors” in the various departments and services of the Commonwealth. Their tax dollars make our government and its programs possible and I believe that they have every right to expect the highest level of care for their investment. The Office of the Inspector General Council and the various state agencies, which comprise it, strive to continuously improve our government. I am honored to be among their ranks and look forward to serving both the Office of the Inspector General Council and the Commonwealth.”

Ciocci will replace Frances Skypeck on the OIG Council, whose term has expired.

