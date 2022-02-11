The collaborative essence of male and female noir come together. Announcing the “The LLLTFF Living Gym,” in Los Angeles

The World is our Gym!

CharLi Beauty bar & Llewellyn the Fit Foodie enter into a partnership to bring The LLTFF Living Gym to Life! Black owned Businesses work together with a cause!

A lot of people want to maintain a healthy weight, but find it difficult because gyms were closed during Covid 19, and the unprecedented effect it had on the black community. Living healthy is cool!” — Llewellyn the Fit Foodie

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Llewellyn The Fit Foodie is delighted to announce that he will be partnering with Woman owned company, CharLi Beauty Bar, to bring the highly success “LLTFF at Home Luxury exercise program” to life in the city of Los Angeles.

“I am proud to announce LLTFF has a home in Los Angeles!” Llewellyn the Fit Foodie say’s with a huge smile of appreciation to CharLi Beauty Bar, “I could not have achieved this dream without working with black owned businesses, and women who believe dreams only happen when someone believes in you.”

CharLi Beauty Bar is a black-owned business that specializes in Body Waxing, Eyelash Extensions, Vajazzling, Facials, and gives clients personalized Expert Beauty tips like no other. Charli, owner of CharLi’s Beauty Bar says it is “I have a passion for beautification and helping my community. Llewellyn has a dream that I believe in, because I know how hard it is to make a dream into reality like CharLi’s Beauty Bar.”

As a health and fitness lifestyle influencer with a over 4,000% (Over Dec - Feb period) follower growth rate on Tic Tok (analytics available upon media request), dedicated to helping people become the best version of themselves. Llewellyn The Fit Foodie is particularly excited about the partnership and the effect it will have on the lives of everyone who wants to lose weight in a private setting; where you can let it all up and leave feeling better than ever!

“A lot of people want to maintain a healthy weight, but find it difficult because gyms were closed during Covid 19, and the unprecedented effect it had on the economy, which caused tens of thousands of gyms to close nationwide. This issue is exacerbated in the black community where lack of healthy lifestyle images, positive influencers, and a lack of healthcare information has contributed to the alarming loss of black culture due to historically poor health in my community. Covid’s bottomline for me was accepting underlying health conditions create the opportunity for morbid health consequences as exemplified by the loss of life in the black community during the Covid 19 pandemic. I've lost family simply because they were in poor health.” - Llewellyn The Fit Foodie.

Through his Fit Foodie Program, Llewellyn sheds light on how a simple combination of home bodyweight exercises, the power of changing eating habits, and minimal cardio can help people live long healthy lives. Llewellyn has also revealed that he understands exactly how difficult maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be, but more importantly how dangerous not maintaining one is. Prior to starting his personal journey, he was 400LBS, and had very poor blood lipid panel results. After months of trial and error, he perfected an at home exercise method that combined with healthy eating has helped him lose over 150 LBS in 10 months! More impressively, his physician is amazed that his triglycerides dropped from 104 to 67 mg/dl (documented on Tik Tok @llewellynlltff)

Llewellyn the Fit Foodie (LLTFF at Home Luxury exercise program) is one of the fastest-growing global fitness and healthy lifestyle influencers with a growing YouTube, and podcast audience, where he explains how to use the LLTFF at Home Luxury exercise program to his followers. Llewellyn the Fit Foodie always advises followers to obtain the guidance of their physician before taking on any exercises, as well as promoting the “Fasted Lipid Blood Panel” which he credits his personal doctor for giving him encouragement.

Llewellyn the Fit Foodie healthy lifestyle outreach is focused on participants loving themself first, and focusing on the basics These simple steps are the building blocks of the LLTFF at Home Luxury exercise program.

The Fit Food Program mixes healthy eating with 4 simple exercises that can be done anywhere, and at any time. Participants can move at their own pace and desired intensity level, while still having fun and treating their taste buds to delightful new experiences.

###

For more information, please contact:

Charli Beauty Bar

5074 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

(424) 258-0267

www.charlibeautybar.com

Instagram: @charlibeautybar

Facebook: @CharliBeautyBar

Llewellyn The Fit Foodie

Llewellyn "The Fit Foodie"

2601 Blanding Ave #248, Alameda, CA 94501

(323) 628-6203‬

llfitfoodie@gmail.com

www.llewellynthefitfoodie.com

Tik Tok: @llewellynlltff

Are you looking for a way to lose the stubborn "Quarantine Weight?"