The Barrett Group Reviews: Sixty-Three Stunning Successes

/EIN News/ -- KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Barrett Group (TBG) is proud to announce that it is celebrating more than sixty-three clients landing in the last nine weeks.



According to TBG CEO Peter Irish, the company has been consistently celebrating its clients who work so hard during the course of its five-step career change system.

However, the success of these clients is record-breaking and therefore, considered a significant achievement for the company.

Peter explained that they landed positions in different fields including Financial Services, Human Resources, Legal Services, Banking, Health Care, Pharma, Management Consulting, Technology, and more.

Furthermore, he also mentioned that this success came as a result of the combined efforts of TBG and the clients in preparing for their interviews. "We carefully guide our clients through an extensive interview preparation program," he said. "I'm glad to see that this paid off."

Anita B., a Business Analyst, is one of the many successful candidates who underwent the company's program. She shared how helpful the process was, particularly the interview preparation. "I believe the interview question guide was a contributing factor in securing the job. When I asked questions of the interviewers from your list, they almost always commented ‘Great question’,” she said.

The clients who got their newest assignments in the last nine weeks disclosed that they are now working as Presidents, CEOs, Chiefs of Staff, Chief Strategy Officers, Senior Vice Presidents, General Managers, Chief Technology Officers, Program Directors, Directors of Organizational Design, and Chief Financial Officers among others.

They landed new roles globally, working in different regions like the United States, Europe, the Middle East. And as a result of effective negotiation with the help of The Barrett Group, most of the clients' incomes increased ranging from $10,000 to $125,000, and more.

Peter said that many clients who were hired in the previous months and years continue to thank TBG for making their career change a success. "We're blessed and grateful to be able to help so many people transform their careers," he concluded.

About The Barrett Group

The Barrett Group is the premier international executive career management firm and an expert in career change. Its staff is comprised of specialists in every aspect of career change and the company’s mission is to help clients identify and clarify their objectives, gain critical knowledge about themselves, find a fulfilling job, and develop their careers.

As a member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, The Barrett Group has more than thirty years of experience as the leader in the career management industry. TBG has developed a 5-step methodology that has proven to be extremely effective in helping clients transition to a better situation, whether that transition stems from a desire to pursue a more fulfilling career, a major life change, or even a crisis.

