Global Mammography Market to Grow on Account of the Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer in Women; Market to Grow with a CAGR of 8.61% during 2021-2030 and Generate a Revenue of USD 4535.27 Million by 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Bank, the total female population around the world touched 3.847 Billion in the year 2020, up from 3.035 Billion in the year 2000. Additionally, the female population aged 65 and above worldwide grew from 237174687 numbers in the year 2000 to 398383409 numbers in the year 2020.

Kenneth Research has recently added a report on “ Global Mammography Market ” which includes a detailed analysis of the company profiles who are operating in the market, along with their product portfolio and competitive positioning. The market research report further analyzes the value chain, and also includes the pricing analysis as well as the analysis of the ongoing market trends. Besides this, the report also includes the study of the market dynamics, along with the key market opportunities and the major roadblocks associated with the market growth in the coming years.

With the growing female population worldwide, the awareness of the prevalence of breast cancer amongst women is also increasing. According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 2.3 Million women worldwide who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the year 2020. Moreover, in the same year, 685000 deaths were registered due to the cancer type globally. Additionally, the statistics also stated that there was a total of 7.8 Million women alive at the end of 2020 who was diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 5 years. As a result, breast cancer is also known to be the world’s most prevalent cancer disease. The surge in prevalence of breast cancer globally is expected to drive the need for mammography, which is a type of special medical imaging that uses a low-dose X-ray system to check for any disease in the breasts. The global mammography market generated a revenue of USD 1993.02 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 4535.27 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030.

The global mammography market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America generated the largest revenue of USD 771.50 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch a revenue of USD 1737.46 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in the United States generated the largest revenue in the year 2020 and is further expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period, and also touch the largest revenue by the end of 2030.

On the other hand, the market in Europe generated the second-largest revenue of USD 647.53 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch a revenue of USD 1424.98 Million by the end of 2030. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherland, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in Germany registered the largest revenue of USD 144.79 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 329.46 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the United Kingdom, the market generated the second-largest revenue of USD 129.31 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 285.85 Million by the end of 2030.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global mammography market is segmented by product into analog mammography systems, digital mammography systems, and breast tomosynthesis systems. Amongst these segments, the digital mammography systems segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 2572.13 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 1144.06 Million in the year 2020. The digital mammography systems segment is further divided into computed radiography systems and digital radiography systems, out of which, the computed radiography systems segment is expected to generate the largest revenue by the end of 2030 and further grow with a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period. In North America, the digital mammography systems segment generated the largest revenue of USD 446.08 Million in the year 2020 and is further anticipated to touch USD 987.57 Million by the end of 2030. Further, in Europe, the segment is anticipated to generate the largest revenue of USD 811.10 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 374.79 Million in the year 2020. Moreover, in Russia, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 25.17 Million and is further anticipated to display the largest revenue of USD 53.66 Million by the end of 2030.

The global mammography market is further segmented by 2-D mammography, 3-D mammography, and combined 2-D & 3-D mammography. Amongst these segments, the 2-D mammography segment registered the largest revenue of USD 1320.86 Million in the year 2020 and is further predicted to touch USD 2593.24 Million by the end of 2030. In North America, the segment is predicted to touch the largest revenue of USD 968.98 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 498.90 Million in the year 2020, whereas in the Asia Pacific, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 271.46 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 591.43 Million by the end of 2030.

The global mammography market is also segmented on the basis of end-users.

Global Mammography Market, Segmentation by End-Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global mammography market that are included in our report are General Electric Company, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, PLANMED OY, Carestream Health, Konica Minolta, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Metaltronica S.p.A., General Medical Merate S.p.A., and others.

