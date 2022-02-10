[2022-2028] Population Health Management Market Size to Reach USD 91.43 Billion by 2026, with excellent 19.9% CAGR

The population health management market size is predicted to Hit USD 91.43 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% | Fortune Business Insights

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global population health management market size is predicted to reach USD 91.43 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. As per the Report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Population health management market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Platform (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 21.40 billion in 2018.

Need for Improved Clinical and Financial Outcomes for Patients to Drive Demand for Healthcare IT. Increasing Technological Advancements in Healthcare IT Coupled with to Augment Demand for Population Health Management





Market Growth Factors:

The overall cost of healthcare delivery has grown significantly over the past few decades. Factors such as increasing health insurance premiums, the growing demand for quality healthcare services, the rising number of elderly people, and the growing incidence of chronic disorders drive the demand for healthcare services across the globe.

The rising shift from fee-for-service (FFS) to a value-based payment (VBP) in healthcare will have a positive impact on the population health management market growth during the forecast period.

The developed regions are effortlessly adopting population health management. The developed health infrastructure makes it easy to adopt these technologies. These investments are leading to more automation technologies in the healthcare sector.





Market Segmentations:

On the basis of component, the population health management market has been segmented into software and services. In 2020, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of end user, the population health management market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users.

Population health management solutions reach end users through the on-premise and/or cloud-based modes of delivery. The on-premise solutions segment accounted for the larger market share of 62.5% in 2020

Scope Of The Report:

Historical Years: 2016-2018

Base Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2027





Regional Analysis

Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Growth in North America

The population health management market in North America generated a revenue of USD 13.84 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and greater adoption of healthcare IT. The presence of major market players and their products in the region will aid growth in North America. The rising awareness among the patient population towards population health management and home healthcare will enable growth in North America.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Market-

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.





