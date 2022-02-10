Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market and EV Battery Market 2022-2028: New Technologies, Manufacturers, Raw Materials, Competition, Latest Trends, Demand by Regions, Growth

Latest research on the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market assists users in making informed decisions to grow their Market presence and share. The report's competitive landscape includes thorough profiles of the Market's top players, financial overviews, Market strategies, new product analyses, and Marketing trends.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing application in the automotive sector during the forecast period. This information is published in this new report, titled, “ Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market, 2022-2028 .” A Lithium-Ion Battery is a rechargeable battery in which lithium ions travel from the negative electrode to the positive electrode via an electrolyte during discharge and then back again during charging. The positive electrode of a Lithium-Ion Battery is made of an intercalated lithium compound, while the negative electrode is usually made of graphite. The market's expansion can be ascribed to the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EVs) and grid storage, since they provide high-energy density and lightweight solutions. Over the projection period, the market size is expected to grow due to an increase in the registration of electric vehicles and a decrease in the price of lithium-ion batteries.

By Company

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

CATL

ATL

Murata

BYD

Tianjin Lishen Battery

BAK Power

Toshiba

AESC

Saft

COVID-19 Impact-

The COVID-19 epidemic had a minor impact on the Lithium-Ion Battery market growth. The predicted growth of the market is expected to slow under the current COVID-19 condition, since the pandemic is limiting the supply of batteries and other components due to severe disruptions in enterprises and the global economy. The battery industry's supply chain has been influenced by the current scenario.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market share during the forecast period. Over the predicted period, the region is expected to maintain its dominance. Therefore, customers are more conscious of the necessity of an environmentally friendly atmosphere. Customers in this location can afford the merchandise since they have a lot of spare cash. Over the forecast period, rising demand for tablets and smartphones in countries such as India, Japan, Thailand, and China are predicted to boost industry growth.

Segment by Type

Cobalt Oxide

Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide

Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide

Manganese Oxide

Iron Phosphate

Others

by Electrolyte Type

Aqueous

Organic Liquid

Polymer

Ceramic

Segment by Application

Power & Utilities

EV Automotive

Industrial

Commercial & Residential

Consumer Electronics

Medical

eVTOL

Others

To gain a competitive advantage, the leading industry participants in the Lithium-Ion Battery market are focused on strategic alliances. The company's collaboration strategy is designed to drastically alter market trends by improving production efficiency and lowering overall battery costs in order to consolidate a leading market position.

Ola Electric announced plans to build a cell production unit to power its lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery in March 2021. The battery manufacturing plant will be built in a new integrated complex near Bengaluru, India, which will also produce the e-scooter.

Global EV Battery Market 2022-2029:

Global EV Battery Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing demand for electric vehicles during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest report, titled, “Global EV Battery Market, 2022-2028.” A secondary (rechargeable) battery is used in electric vehicles. It is powered by chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs and hence does not require the use of a combustion engine. The propulsion of battery electric vehicles is powered by an electric vehicle battery, often known as a traction battery. The increased demand for EVs, major vehicle manufacturers is entering the market. EV Battery market growth is projected to accelerate in the near future, thanks to major manufacturers' interest in the field.

Key players in the global EV Battery market covered in Chapter 2 and Chapter 6:

Lishien

CALB

Panasonic

Farasis

BYD

Sunwoda

LGchem

Gotion High-Tech

Chinarept

EVE

CATL

Bakpower

COVID-19 Impact-

Many countries imposed a complete lockdown due to the pandemic, which hindered the manufacturing of electric vehicles and battery components. Electric vehicle sales took a hit as manufacturing sites throughout the world were shut down. The majority of automakers, on the other hand, resumed vehicle production with limited capacity and the appropriate safeguards in place.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global EV Battery Market share during the forecast period. The use of lithium-ion batteries is predicted to rise significantly in the region, thanks to the increasing deployment of electric vehicles in countries like China, Japan, and India, as well as the strong demand for vehicles that comes with urbanization and rising power purchase parity. China is one of the world's largest markets for electric vehicles, and the country's growing use of electric vehicles is in accordance with its clean energy policy. Furthermore, the Chinese government has offered both financial and non-financial incentives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

In Chapter 8 and Chapter 10.3, based on types, the EV Battery market from 2017 to 2029 is primarily split into:

Ternary Lithium Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

In Chapter 9 and Chapter 10.4, based on applications, the EV Battery market from 2017 to 2029 covers:

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

Special Vehicle

Leading businesses are confident in their ability to execute strategies that will strengthen their brand's value in the marketplace. The corporation employs a variety of strategies, including producing exclusive items and forming mergers with other important companies or end-users to expand the reach of their products. Another important strategy for refining one's presence in the global market is to form alliances with or acquire multiple firms.

Amara Raja Batteries, India's second-largest car battery manufacturer, inaugurated its first technological base to develop lithium-ion cells in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, in February 2021.

