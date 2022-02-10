The Healthcare Industry Steers The Nanomaterials Market’s Growth As Per The Business Research Company's Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers nanomaterials market size, nanomaterials market forecasts, major nanomaterials companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the nanomaterials market, the increase in the usage of nanomaterials in the healthcare industry across the globe is contributing to the growth of the nanomaterials market. Nanomaterials are employed in the healthcare industry to target abnormalities in individual cells and even sub-cells and to boost the action of vaccinations and medicines by easily accessing the body. Hence, the demand for nanomaterials is rising with the increase in the application of nanomaterials in healthcare.

For instance, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI), an India-based press company report published in 2021, worldwide, there are around 400 major nanotech companies, of which half of them are nanomedicine related. In addition, out of the total 30 to 40 major nanotech companies in India, half are related to healthcare. Therefore, the growing presence and usage of nanomaterials in the healthcare industry is expected to fuel the growth of the nanomaterials market over the forthcoming years.



Request for a sample of the global nanomaterials market report

The global nanomaterials market size is expected to grow from $10.87 billion in 2021 to $12.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The change in the nanomaterials market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $21.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Product innovations are shaping the nanomaterials market. Major companies operating in the nanomaterials sector are focused on new product innovations to meet customers' demands and increase their market share. For instance, in 2020, Carnegie Mellon University launched a biosensing platform based on advanced nanomaterials. This biosensing platform identifies SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in a few seconds, a virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only testing, but also the platform calculates the patient's immunological response to the new vaccines. The biosensing platform based on advanced nanomaterials can also be used for the detection of other infectious diseases.

The nanomaterials global market segments are categorized in this report by material type into carbon-based nanomaterials, metal and non-metal oxides, metal-based nanomaterials, dendrimers nanomaterials, nano clay, nanocellulose, others; by structure type into non-polymer organic nanomaterials, polymeric nanomaterials; by end user into paint and coatings, packaging, construction, electronics and consumer goods, others.

TBRC’s nanomaterials industry forecast report identifies the major players in the market as BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chasm Technologies Ltd., Cnano Technology, DuPont Air Products Nanomaterials LLC, Elmarco Ltd., Finetex ENE, Glonatech SA, Kuraray, Nanocyl SA, NanoViricides Inc., Sumitomo Corporation, Showa Denko, Zyvex Technologies, US Research Nanomaterials Inc., Nanocomposix Inc., Frontier Carbon Corporation, Nanoshel LLC, SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., Cytodiagnostics Inc., Strem Chemicals Inc., and American Elements.

North America was the largest region in the nanomaterials market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the nanomaterials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Nanomaterials Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide nanomaterials market overviews, nanomaterials market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, nanomaterials market segments and geographies, nanomaterials market trends, nanomaterials market drivers, nanomaterials market restraints, nanomaterials market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.



The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Nano silica Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (P Type, S Type, Type III), By Raw Material (Rice Husk, Olivine, Bagasse), By Application (Rubber, Health And Medicine, Food, Coatings, Plastic, Concrete, Gypsum, Cosmetics, Electronics), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Nanomedicine Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Nanoparticles, Nano shells, Nanotubes, Nanodevices), By Modality (Diagnostics, Treatments), By Application (Clinical Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Clinical Cardiology, Orthopedics), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Nanotechnology Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Service (Research And Development, Information Tracking, Technology Scouting, Standardization, Regulation Briefings), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Medical Equipment, Food And Beverages, It), By Provider (Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/