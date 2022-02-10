Dunleavy Administration Announces New Board and Commission Appointments
January 12, 2022 (Anchorage) – The Dunleavy Administration today announced the appointment of Alaskans to various State of Alaska and federal boards and commissions.
Advisory Board on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse
- Kara Nelson – Wasilla
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023
- Kathleen Totemoff – Ninilchik
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2024
Alaska Boating Safety Advisory Council
- Edward Page – Juneau
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
- Joseph Wright – Eagle River
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
Alaska Civilian-Armed Services Team
- Joshua Church – Fairbanks (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
Alaska Commission on Aging
- Darlene Supplee – Fairbanks
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025
- Nona Safra – Anchor Point (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025
Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education
- Karla Head – Kotzebue
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 3/1/2025
Alaska Criminal Justice Commission
- Blaze Bell – Anchorage
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023
Alaska Fire Standards Council
- Robert Mathis – Anchor Point
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025
Alaska Labor Relations Agency
- Matthew Barth – Anchorage
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
Alaska Mental Health Board
- James Savage – Wasilla
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
Alaska Minerals Commission
- Chris Kennedy – Fairbanks
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2025
Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission
- Mark Burgess – Eagle River
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2025
Alaska Safety Advisory Council
- Nick Danger – Anchorage (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023
- Anneliese Roberts – Anchorage (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023
- Brett Allio – Juneau
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2024
Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute
- Duncan Fields – Kodiak
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2025
Alaska State Council on the Arts
- Mark Burgess – Eagle River
- Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024
Alaska Workers’ Compensation Board
- Sarah Lefebvre – Fairbanks (reappointment)
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025
- Sara Faulkner – Homer (reappointment)
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025
- Michael Dennis – Anchorage (reappointment)
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025
- Bradley Austin – Auke Bay (reappointment)
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025
Alaska Workforce Investment Board
- Larry Bell Jr – Wasilla (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025
- Karla Head – Kotzebue
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025
Alaska Veterans Advisory Council
- Brian Duffy – Anchorage
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
- Irene Washington – Bethel (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
Alcoholic Beverage Control Board
- Doug Moore – Talkeetna (reappointment)
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025
Aviation Advisory Board
- Adam White – Nenana
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 3/1/2025
- Steve Strait – Anchorage (reappointment)
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 3/1/2024
Board of Agriculture and Conservation
- Bryan Scoresby – Palmer
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
- John Anderson – Fairbanks (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
- Jeffrey Vance – Homer (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
- Matthew Bates – Delta Junction (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
Big Game Commercial Services
- Clay Nordlum – Kotzebue (reappointment)
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
Board of Certified Direct Entry Midwives
- Hannah St. George – Fairbanks (reappointment)
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers
- Valery Kudryn – Wasilla (reappointment)
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
Board of Marine Pilots
- Mike O’Hara – Anchorage
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 3/1/2025
Board of Veterinary Examiners
- Ciara Vallaro – Wasilla
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
Controlled Substances Advisory Committee
- Natalie Velasquez – Wasilla
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025
Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
- Blaze Bell – Anchorage
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2024
Executive Clemency Advisory Committee
- Ralph Samuels – Anchorage (reappointment)
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025
Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation
- Kolby Hickel – Anchorage
International Pacific Halibut Commission (Recommendations)
- Andrew Mezirow – Seward
- Rachel Baker – Juneau
Marijuana Control Board
- Ely Cyrus – Kiana
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 3/1/2023
Natural Resources Conservation and Development Board
- Kerry Nelson – Kasilof (reappointment)
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025
Recreation Rivers Advisory Board
- Chris Elder – Big Lake
- Tim Dabney – Chugiak
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2025
- Nancy Conklin – Alexander Creek
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2025
- Yelverton “Jody” Payton – Willow
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2025
- Aaron Benjamin – Talkeetna
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2025
- Donald Redick – Wasilla
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2024
- Mike Overcast – Anchorage
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2024
- Bruce Knowles – Wasilla
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2024
- Mike DeMaria – Wasilla
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2024
- Emma Pokon – Anchorage
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2023
- Joseph Wright – Eagle River
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2023
- Israel Mahay – Talkeetna
- Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2023
Retiree Health Plan Advisory Board
- Lorne Bretz – Anchorage (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
State Board of Parole
- Jason Wilson – Juneau (reappointment)
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2027
State Board of Registration for Architects, Engineers, and Land Surveyors
- Sterling Strait – Anchorage
- Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026
State Historical Records Advisory Board
- Larry Hibpshman – Kenai (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023
State Medical Board
- David Wilson – Palmer
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 3/1/2024
State Vocational Rehabilitation Committee
- Miranda Link – Anchorage (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2024
Statewide Independent Living Council
- Doreen Leavitt – Barrow (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
- Emilie Woodward – Fairbanks (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
- Irma Goodwine – Bethel (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
Subsistence Resource Commission
- Riley Sikvayuak – Anaktuvuk Pass
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
- Karla Jensen – Pedro Bay (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
- Ron Lind – Chignik (reappointment)
- Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024