Dunleavy Administration Announces New Board and Commission Appointments

January 12, 2022 (Anchorage) – The Dunleavy Administration today announced the appointment of Alaskans to various State of Alaska and federal boards and commissions. 

Advisory Board on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

  • Kara Nelson – Wasilla
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023
  • Kathleen Totemoff – Ninilchik
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2024

Alaska Boating Safety Advisory Council

  • Edward Page – Juneau
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
  • Joseph Wright – Eagle River
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

 Alaska Civilian-Armed Services Team

  • Joshua Church – Fairbanks (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

Alaska Commission on Aging

  • Darlene Supplee – Fairbanks
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025
  • Nona Safra – Anchor Point (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025

 Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education

  • Karla Head – Kotzebue
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 3/1/2025

 Alaska Criminal Justice Commission

  • Blaze Bell – Anchorage
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023

 Alaska Fire Standards Council

  • Robert Mathis – Anchor Point
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025

 Alaska Labor Relations Agency

  • Matthew Barth – Anchorage
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

Alaska Mental Health Board

  • James Savage – Wasilla
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

 Alaska Minerals Commission

  • Chris Kennedy – Fairbanks
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2025

 Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission

  • Mark Burgess – Eagle River
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2025

Alaska Safety Advisory Council

  • Nick Danger – Anchorage (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023
  • Anneliese Roberts – Anchorage (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023
  • Brett Allio – Juneau
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2024

Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute

  • Duncan Fields – Kodiak
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2025

 Alaska State Council on the Arts

  • Mark Burgess – Eagle River
    • Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024

Alaska Workers’ Compensation Board

  • Sarah Lefebvre – Fairbanks (reappointment)
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025
  • Sara Faulkner – Homer (reappointment)
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025
  • Michael Dennis – Anchorage (reappointment)
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025
  • Bradley Austin – Auke Bay (reappointment)
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025

 Alaska Workforce Investment Board

  • Larry Bell Jr – Wasilla (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025
  • Karla Head – Kotzebue
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025

Alaska Veterans Advisory Council

  • Brian Duffy – Anchorage
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
  • Irene Washington – Bethel (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

Alcoholic Beverage Control Board

  • Doug Moore – Talkeetna (reappointment)
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025

 Aviation Advisory Board

  • Adam White – Nenana
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 3/1/2025
  • Steve Strait – Anchorage (reappointment)
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 3/1/2024

Board of Agriculture and Conservation

  • Bryan Scoresby – Palmer
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
  • John Anderson – Fairbanks (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
  • Jeffrey Vance – Homer (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
  • Matthew Bates – Delta Junction (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

 Big Game Commercial Services

  • Clay Nordlum – Kotzebue (reappointment)
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

 Board of Certified Direct Entry Midwives

  • Hannah St. George – Fairbanks (reappointment)
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers

  • Valery Kudryn – Wasilla (reappointment)
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

 Board of Marine Pilots     

  • Mike O’Hara – Anchorage
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 3/1/2025

Board of Veterinary Examiners

  • Ciara Vallaro – Wasilla
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

Controlled Substances Advisory Committee

  • Natalie Velasquez – Wasilla
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025

Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

  • Blaze Bell – Anchorage
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2024

Executive Clemency Advisory Committee

  • Ralph Samuels – Anchorage (reappointment)
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025

Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation

  • Kolby Hickel – Anchorage

International Pacific Halibut Commission (Recommendations)

  • Andrew Mezirow – Seward
  • Rachel Baker – Juneau

 Marijuana Control Board

  • Ely Cyrus – Kiana
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 3/1/2023

Natural Resources Conservation and Development Board

  • Kerry Nelson – Kasilof (reappointment)
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025

Recreation Rivers Advisory Board

  • Chris Elder – Big Lake
  • Tim Dabney – Chugiak
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2025
  • Nancy Conklin – Alexander Creek
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2025
  • Yelverton “Jody” Payton – Willow
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2025
  • Aaron Benjamin – Talkeetna
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2025
  • Donald Redick – Wasilla
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2024
  • Mike Overcast – Anchorage
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2024
  • Bruce Knowles – Wasilla
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2024
  • Mike DeMaria – Wasilla
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2024
  • Emma Pokon – Anchorage
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2023
  • Joseph Wright – Eagle River
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2023
  • Israel Mahay – Talkeetna
    • Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2023

 Retiree Health Plan Advisory Board

  • Lorne Bretz – Anchorage (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

 State Board of Parole

  • Jason Wilson – Juneau (reappointment)
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2027

State Board of Registration for Architects, Engineers, and Land Surveyors

  • Sterling Strait – Anchorage
    • Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026

State Historical Records Advisory Board

  • Larry Hibpshman – Kenai (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023

 State Medical Board

  • David Wilson – Palmer
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 3/1/2024

State Vocational Rehabilitation Committee

  • Miranda Link – Anchorage (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2024

 Statewide Independent Living Council

  • Doreen Leavitt – Barrow (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
  • Emilie Woodward – Fairbanks (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
  • Irma Goodwine – Bethel (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

Subsistence Resource Commission

  • Riley Sikvayuak – Anaktuvuk Pass
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
  • Karla Jensen – Pedro Bay (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024
  • Ron Lind – Chignik (reappointment)
    • Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

 

 

Distribution channels:


