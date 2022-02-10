Dunleavy Administration Announces New Board and Commission Appointments

January 12, 2022 (Anchorage) – The Dunleavy Administration today announced the appointment of Alaskans to various State of Alaska and federal boards and commissions.

Advisory Board on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

Kara Nelson – Wasilla Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023

Kathleen Totemoff – Ninilchik Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2024



Alaska Boating Safety Advisory Council

Edward Page – Juneau Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

Joseph Wright – Eagle River Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024



Alaska Civilian-Armed Services Team

Joshua Church – Fairbanks (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024



Alaska Commission on Aging

Darlene Supplee – Fairbanks Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025

Nona Safra – Anchor Point (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025



Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education

Karla Head – Kotzebue Term: 1/4/2022 – 3/1/2025



Alaska Criminal Justice Commission

Blaze Bell – Anchorage Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023



Alaska Fire Standards Council

Robert Mathis – Anchor Point Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025



Alaska Labor Relations Agency

Matthew Barth – Anchorage Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026



Alaska Mental Health Board

James Savage – Wasilla Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024



Alaska Minerals Commission

Chris Kennedy – Fairbanks Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2025



Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission

Mark Burgess – Eagle River Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2025



Alaska Safety Advisory Council

Nick Danger – Anchorage (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023

Anneliese Roberts – Anchorage (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023

Brett Allio – Juneau Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2024



Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute

Duncan Fields – Kodiak Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2025



Alaska State Council on the Arts

Mark Burgess – Eagle River Term: 7/1/2021 – 7/1/2024



Alaska Workers’ Compensation Board

Sarah Lefebvre – Fairbanks (reappointment) Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025

Sara Faulkner – Homer (reappointment) Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025

Michael Dennis – Anchorage (reappointment) Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025

Bradley Austin – Auke Bay (reappointment) Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025



Alaska Workforce Investment Board

Larry Bell Jr – Wasilla (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025

Karla Head – Kotzebue Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025



Alaska Veterans Advisory Council

Brian Duffy – Anchorage Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

Irene Washington – Bethel (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024



Alcoholic Beverage Control Board

Doug Moore – Talkeetna (reappointment) Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025



Aviation Advisory Board

Adam White – Nenana Term: 11/4/2021 – 3/1/2025

Steve Strait – Anchorage (reappointment) Term: 11/4/2021 – 3/1/2024



Board of Agriculture and Conservation

Bryan Scoresby – Palmer Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

John Anderson – Fairbanks (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

Jeffrey Vance – Homer (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

Matthew Bates – Delta Junction (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024



Big Game Commercial Services

Clay Nordlum – Kotzebue (reappointment) Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026



Board of Certified Direct Entry Midwives

Hannah St. George – Fairbanks (reappointment) Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026



Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers

Valery Kudryn – Wasilla (reappointment) Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026



Board of Marine Pilots

Mike O’Hara – Anchorage Term: 1/4/2022 – 3/1/2025



Board of Veterinary Examiners

Ciara Vallaro – Wasilla Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026



Controlled Substances Advisory Committee

Natalie Velasquez – Wasilla Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2025



Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

Blaze Bell – Anchorage Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2024



Executive Clemency Advisory Committee

Ralph Samuels – Anchorage (reappointment) Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025



Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation

Kolby Hickel – Anchorage

International Pacific Halibut Commission (Recommendations)

Andrew Mezirow – Seward

Rachel Baker – Juneau

Marijuana Control Board

Ely Cyrus – Kiana Term: 1/4/2022 – 3/1/2023



Natural Resources Conservation and Development Board

Kerry Nelson – Kasilof (reappointment) Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2025



Recreation Rivers Advisory Board

Chris Elder – Big Lake

Tim Dabney – Chugiak Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2025

Nancy Conklin – Alexander Creek Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2025

Yelverton “Jody” Payton – Willow Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2025

Aaron Benjamin – Talkeetna Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2025

Donald Redick – Wasilla Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2024

Mike Overcast – Anchorage Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2024

Bruce Knowles – Wasilla Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2024

Mike DeMaria – Wasilla Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2024

Emma Pokon – Anchorage Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2023

Joseph Wright – Eagle River Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2023

Israel Mahay – Talkeetna Term: 11/4/2021 – 7/1/2023



Retiree Health Plan Advisory Board

Lorne Bretz – Anchorage (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024



State Board of Parole

Jason Wilson – Juneau (reappointment) Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2027



State Board of Registration for Architects, Engineers, and Land Surveyors

Sterling Strait – Anchorage Term: 3/1/2022 – 3/1/2026



State Historical Records Advisory Board

Larry Hibpshman – Kenai (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2023



State Medical Board

David Wilson – Palmer Term: 1/4/2022 – 3/1/2024



State Vocational Rehabilitation Committee

Miranda Link – Anchorage (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 7/1/2024



Statewide Independent Living Council

Doreen Leavitt – Barrow (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

Emilie Woodward – Fairbanks (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024

Irma Goodwine – Bethel (reappointment) Term: 1/4/2022 – 12/1/2024



Subsistence Resource Commission