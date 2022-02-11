ExitMap Launches Distinctive 2022 National Exit Planners Survey

Respondent data from the 2021 National Exit Planners Survey shows that Financial Planners and Business Coaches have dominated the industry in taking on the exit planning role for their business owner clients.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ExitMap®, a premiere coaching and exit planning system for Advisors announces the launch of their second National Exit Planners Survey.

The 2022 National Exit Planning Advisors’ Survey is the only comprehensive review of our industry from the practitioner’s point of view. With over 3,000,000 Baby Boomer owners in the process of transitioning from their businesses, the exit planning industry is rapidly growing to provide essential services. John F. Dini CEPA, CExP, MBA, ExitMap® Founder and award-winning author affirms, “These are mostly the more mature, more profitable and more established companies in their space. Baby Boomers aren’t running mom and pop startups. They own companies that employ millions of workers. The shift in the entrepreneurial class will be seismic.”

Just over a decade ago, exit planning was a niche being practiced by a only few hundred advisors. In response to the tidal wave of transitioning business owners, exit planning is a professional subspecialty practiced by thousands of CPAs, attorneys, business consultants, coaches, financial planners, insurance agents, wealth managers, bank loan officers and other advisors to support the approximately 90 trillion-dollars being transferred.

The general lack of knowledge regarding exit planning among business owners, has been well documented in surveys by both the Business Enterprise Institute (BEI) and the Exit Planning Institute (EPI). This is reflected by the fact that almost two-thirds of exit planning engagements come through referrals from other professionals who do not engage in planning. Seven of the nine professions polled in 2021 cited “learning about options” as the most common reason for clients to seek an initial consultation.

In an effort to discover best practices specific to the exit planning industry, the first National Exit Planners Survey (2021) was sent to over 3000 Exit Planning professionals. ExitMap® reported 95% accuracy rating on results. They learned that exit planning is a growing and profitable industry despite 2020’s pandemic. This year ExitMap® is extending the distribution to 3600 professionals and expects the same accuracy, detailed results, and information on industry best practices.

The enlightening survey results will be distributed on April 15, 2022 and will be available to the media. ExitMap® Founder, John F. Dini is available for interviews, TV, podcast and radio appearances.

About ExitMap®

ExitMap® is a coaching and planning system. It is used by professionals in the US, Canada, UK and Australia. Known for it’s instructive training, client focus and the 90 day Express™ coaching system, ExitMap® has become a trusted mainstay in the growing exit planning industry.

About John F. Dini, CEPA, CExP, MBA

John F. Dini has coached over 500 business owners, for almost 30 years. He boasts over 12,000 hours of face-to-face work with owners. For the last 15 years he has been helping owners transition their businesses as they prepare to retire. John has owned successful companies in manufacturing, distribution, and health care, as well as several in B2B services. Two of his books, "Hunting in a Farmer's World" and "Your Exit Map," have won multiple awards, and he writes a successful column on the joys (and terrors) of owning a business at www.awakeat2oclock.com. In 2015 his company designed The ExitMap®, a timely suite of coaching tools for advisors to help business owners, focused specifically on helping Baby Boomer owners transition from their businesses.

Contacts

ExitMap®

800-653-5405

support@exitmap.com

Media Contacts

Hannah Chalker

ExitMap®

210-774-4982

hchalker@exitmap.com