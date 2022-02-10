Street Fair Celebrates Latinx Winter Festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way

Fiesta de la Calendaria for 2022 featured traditional foods, singing, dancing, and plenty of family fun.

Winners of Latin American beauty pageants held court on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosts Guatemalan-USA Chamber of Commerce street festival featuring traditional Latin food and dancing.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vibrant strains of Central American music and the piquant aroma of tamales alerted the neighborhood that something special was happening in East Hollywood last weekend. They signaled a traditional Latinx festival celebrating Fiesta de la Calendaria—Candlemas—all along L. Ron Hubbard Way.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosted the celebration that was organized by Guatemala-USA Chamber of Commerce with the help of Unidos Por Una Misma Causa nonprofit and Versage Girls Club.

The event featured tamales and other traditional foods from Guatemala and El Salvador, live music, Latinx singers and dancers, a procession of the winners of beauty pageants from various Latin American countries, toys and games for the children, and a memorable celebration of La Candelaria for the entire community.

“The past two years have been a struggle for everyone, especially when it comes to keeping the culture alive and thriving in the face of a widespread pandemic,” said Rafael Oscal, president of the Guatemala-USA Chamber of Commerce. Acknowledging the Church and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, he said, “We feel deeply grateful to the Church of Scientology for keeping their doors open to the Hispanic community while continuing to follow proper precautions to stay safe.”

Many remember February as the time each year that America’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, sees his shadow or does not, predicting a long winter or an early arrival of spring. This tradition comes from the same holiday that is celebrated in Mexico and Central America as Fiesta de la Calendaria. In Europe, it is known as Candlemas. That day, if the weather is bright, it is believed to predict a long winter; if cloudy, the cold weather will be brief. In Germany, it was a badger who performed this service. But when Germans came to the New World and settled in Pennsylvania they found badgers to be extremely rare, so it was the groundhog who inherited the task.

The Church of Scientology has partnered with the Guatemalan community since the 1990s to provide tools to improve the quality of life and the future of the people of the country. With the pandemic taking its toll on the livelihoods of Los Angeles residents, the Church hosted food drives last year, organized by the Guatemala-USA Chamber of Commerce, helping thousands of local families cope with food insecurity.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in 2010. It is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations. The L.A. Church is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network.

For more information about community events at the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles, visit www.facebook.com/ScientologyLA or follow @ScientologyLA on Instagram.

About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

