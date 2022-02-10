Artificial Intelligence shown to predict and improve Chronic Substance Use Recovery Outcomes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavioral science company, Sober Peer, has introduced new artificial intelligence enhancements to its digital remote patient monitoring platform. The technology helps health care solve the most pressing issue of treating chronic users of alcohol and other drug use.
Artificial intelligence in health care is a promising new technology where the Company has made significant investments in patient centered outcomes. Patients with chronic behavioral health issues consistently have better outcomes when frequent interventions are possible. But deciding when and which interventions are made has plagued the treatment industry for decades. Machine learning is used to establish the best treatment for each individual patient and the algorithms help determine which habits lead to the best quality of life.
Patient centered outcomes have become a central theme necessary to reduce the cost of chronic behavioral health. Payers are increasingly pressing providers to assume more risks associated with patient results and do so at less cost. Understanding which behavior produces better outcomes make artificial intelligence technologies a key tool for the future of clinical healthcare.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid recently reinforced this strategy with it’s Refresh Innovation Center Strategy. Part of its issues and challenges state that “tools to support transformation in care delivery can assist providers in assuming risk”. Instructure to support this inevitable systemic change is here now with Sober Peer’s new enhancements.
About Sober Peer:
Sober Peer is among the fastest-growing behavioral science technology companies serving the mental health and substance use healthcare market. It provides real time, continuous outcome measurement for mental health and substance use cases over long periods of time. Daily behavioral accountability outcomes help care teams intervene with personal and responsive corrective care. Sober Peer manages 1.6 million patient outcome days annually to its members in five countries.
J.C. Skidmore
