Military Rugged Display Market Size to Outstretch US$ 2,680.85 Million by 2028 - The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on “Military Rugged Display Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Smartphones and Handheld Computers, Laptops and Notebooks, Avionics Display, Vehicle Mounted Computer, and Panel PC and Mission Critical Computer), Display Size (Less than 10 Inches, 10–15 Inches, and More than 15 Inches), Screen Type (Touchscreen and Non-Touchscreen), Resolution (High Definition and Full High Definition), and Users (Air Forces, Naval Forces, and Land Forces),” the market was valued at US$ 1,699.42 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,680.85 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,699.42 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 2,680.85 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 196

No. Tables 146

No. of Charts & Figures 93

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Product, Display Size, Screen Type, Resolution, and Users

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The dismounted soldiers and other armed forces utilize several types of rugged devices that help them understand the nearby scenario and allow them to navigate their paths quickly. The quick response of the users is attainable from the data relayed on the screens of rugged devices. The Military Rugged Display Market players are increasingly designing and developing technologically advanced rugged displays to benefit different military users. For instance, resistive touchscreens have been the norm among the military forces and rugged display manufacturers over the years. However, in recent times, Military Rugged Display Market players are shifting their focus from resistive touchscreens displays to capacitive touchscreen displays, as capacitive touchscreens are technologically advanced and highly sensitive to touches. Therefore, several military forces across the world adopt such advancements, which drives the Military Rugged Display Market growth. During the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, the growth Military Rugged Display Market in all the major geographic regions is estimated to be quite positive.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Military Rugged Display Market

The recent COVID-19 pandemic crisis is adversely affecting the world and is continuing to shatter The recent COVID-19 pandemic crisis is adversely affecting the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. Until the outbreak, the defense industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production and services; however, the crisis is disrupting the supply chain and manufacturing of defense products equipment. The defense manufacturing industry is heavily dependent on manual labor, and it is experiencing a lack of labors in respective manufacturing facilities due to the lockdown regulations in many countries across the world.

The global Military Rugged Display Market is categorized on the basis of product, display size, screen type, resolution, users, and geography. The product segment in the Military Rugged Display Market is analyzed on the basis of smartphone and handheld computer, laptop and notebook, avionics display, vehicle mounted display, and panel PC and mission critical computer. On the basis of display size, the military rugged display market is segmented as less than 10 inches, 10 – 15 inches, and more than 15 inches. The screen type segment in the Military Rugged Display Market is analyzed based on touchscreen and non-touchscreen. The resolution segment is bifurcated into high definition (HD) and full high definition (FHD). The users considered in the Military Rugged Display Market are air force, land force, and naval force. Further, the geographic analysis is conducted on the basis of North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM.

Military Rugged Display Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Advanced Embedded Solutions Ltd, Assured Systems, Aydin Displays, CP Technologies LLC, Crystal Group Inc., General Digital Corporation, Hatteland Technology, Neuro Logic Systems Inc., WinmateInc., and ZMicro are among the key players in the global Military Rugged Display market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, Winmate and Backplane Systems Technology (BST) Launch Military, Defense, and avionics applications at Australia Land Forces EXPO. Similarly, in 2021, CP NORTH AMERICA showcases combat proven solutions (including mobile military-grade workstations, small tactical computer systems and unmanned aerial systems on display) for military, industrial and commercial applications.

In October 2019, Hatteland Technology and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG), together, received the contract to deliver 21.5-inch and 32-inch panel computers for military applications.

