Oats Market is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 9,939.82 million by 2028, a recent study by The Insight Partners
Emerging use of oat protein in sports nutrition and cosmetic application will create growth opportunities for the global oat proteins marketNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest market study on “Oats Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Process (Rolled and Steel-Cut), Category (Organic and Conventional), Nature (Gluten-Free and Conventional), Form (Flakes, Flour, and Others), and Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Personal Care, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 7,764.49 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9,939.82 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.
Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in- US$ 7,764.49 million in 2021
Market Size Value by- US$ 9,939.82 million by 2028
Growth rate- CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028
Forecast Period- 2021-2028
Base Year- 2021
No. of Pages- 187
No. Tables- 142
No. of Charts & Figures- 93
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Process, Category, Nature, Form, and Application
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Oats Market at
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019673/
Oats (Avena sativa) are high in several dietary fiber components, such as mixed-linkage (1→3), (1→4)-β-D-glucan arabinoxylans, and cellulose. The nutritional profile of oats includes protein, minerals, vitamins, dietary fibers, and carbohydrates. They are also enriched with antioxidants, which assist in protecting the body from chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of consuming oats is prompting manufacturers to incorporate oats into various food & beverages, animal feed products, cosmetics, and others.
Oats contain high quantities of oleic and linoleic acids; vitamins B1, B2, and B6; and vitamins A, K, and E. They also include beneficial minerals, sterols, and antioxidants. The fatty acid content of oats is more beneficial than that of other cereals. Compared to barley or maize, oats have 1–3% higher crude protein. Furthermore, oats is one of the richest sources of the dietary soluble fiber beta-glucan, providing 5.0 g (oatmeal) to 7.2 g (oat bran) per 100 g serving. Oats are also high in dietary fiber, with fiber content ranging from 9.9 g to 14.9 g per 100 g per serving. Oats also have a higher lipid content (5-9%) than other cereal crops and are high in unsaturated fats, particularly, the essential fatty acid linoleic acid. They have avenanthramides, which are unique antioxidants. They also contain tocotrienols and tocopherols—vitamin E-like substances. Thus, various health benefits associated with oats are accelerating the market growth substantially.
.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Oats Market
The oats market has witnessed a major impact on its product trends. During the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer preference for healthy food products with various functional properties has increased significantly. Further, consumers are substituting conventional ingredients with healthier alternatives. Additionally, the consumer’s desire for new and innovative products to have different culinary experiences is also influencing the market trends for flavored oat beverages, gluten-free oats, and organic oats. Furthermore, during the pandemic there has been rapid surge in demand for immunity-boosting and healthy products, which is due to people seeking solutions to boost overall health and wellbeing.
Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Oats Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00019673/
Based on process, the oats market is segmented into rolled and steel-cut. The rolled segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Rolled oats are one of the most popular types of oats because of their versatility. The oat groat is steamed before being rolled flat between steel rollers to produce these oats. This process stabilizes the beneficial oils in the oats, allowing them to stay fresher for longer spans, and increases the surface area of the oats, enabling faster cooking mechanism. Further, different manufacturers make rolled oats with different thicknesses, but they are all the same nutritionally and taste-wise. The thicker oats can be chewier. In addition, stovetop oatmeal, overnight oats, pancakes, baked goods, muesli, granola, granola bars, energy bites, and even smoothies can all be made with rolled oats.
Oats Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Avena Foods, Limited; Blue Lake Milling; Glanbia Plc; Grain Millers, Inc.; JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG; Lantmännen; Morning Foods; Oy Karl Fazer Ab; Richardson International Limited; and Swedish Oat Fiber AB are among the key players in the global Oats market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.
.
Order a Copy of Oats Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00019673/
Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy
Oat Milk Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Plain, Flavored); Category (Organic, Conventional); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Conventional Stores, Online, Others) and Geography
- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013417/
Oat Proteins Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form (Isolate and Concentrate), Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Other)
-https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007408/
Oatmeal Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Whole Oat Groats, Steel Cut Oats, Scottish Oats, Regular & Quick Rolled Oats, Instant Oats, and Others); Sales Channel (Online and Physical Stores); and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005666/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/oats-market
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn