B2B Specialist PR Agency The Digital Voice Announces Three Key Account Wins

JustPremium, Optable and Hybrid Theory will be joining The Digital Voice client roster in Q1 2022LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK 10th Feb 2022: The Digital Voice signs three new leading adtech clients to their portfolio this quarter. The three new clients selected The Digital Voice as their UK and EMEA PR and Communications agency to provide them with a comprehensive range of communications, marketing and PR services.
The news comes off the back of a strong 2021 which saw the award winning agency triple in size. Julia Linehan, Founder and MD of The Digital Voice, says:
“What a start to 2022 and we are over the moon to begin the year with a bang! At The Digital Voice, we’re excited to be adding three exceptional new clients to our already impressive client portfolio. JustPremium, Hybrid Theory and Optable are specialists in the adtech and martech space and are set up for success throughout 2022 with us on their side. We pride ourselves on being high energy and delivering off the chart outputs across PR, communications, marketing and events and we are ready to go all out for these stellar businesses.”
This year, The Digital Voice is set to collaborate with GumGum’s JustPremium. With 18 locations globally, JustPremium is a large-scale digital advertising company working in the adtech space to focus on creative, rich media formats to develop memorable branding across all platforms. Just Premium works with 72% of brands out of the FTSE 500 companies and has previously worked with over 700 clients on 43,000 marketing campaigns. The Digital Voice will work closely with the JustPremium team in promoting and showcasing their successes in 2022 and will work on it’s rebranding as GumGum across EMEA at the end of this quarter.
The Digital Voice will also be working with data clean room technologists, Optable. Founded in Montreal by veterans in the adtech space, Yves Poiré, Vlad Stesin and Bosko Milekic, the team previously founded Ad Gear which was acquired by Samsung Ads. Former Index Exchange executive James Prudhomme recently joined Optable as CRO based in London and will work with Optable clients to collaborate with their partners to plan, execute and analyse digital marketing campaigns in an era of privacy-first advertising. Optable is built on a decentralised architecture and uses advanced cryptography and differential privacy to enable all parties to match audience data in a way that is safe, secure and compliant.
Finally, The Digital Voice will provide PR and communications support for Hybrid Theory across EMEA, collaborating with Wise Collective who will be the lead global agency on PR, social and integrated marketing communications. Hybrid Theory are market-leading data experts aiming to deliver business growth for brands and agencies as a trusted digital services partner, powering smarter data-driven advertising through the best combinations of technology and talent. Having worked with Xerox, NFL, Dell and many more, Hybrid Theory is a proven success within the adtech field.
About The Digital Voice
The Digital Voice is a B2B boutique PR agency with boundless energy for PR, social marketing & virtual experiences and specialising in adtech and martech companies, ranging from startups to those heading for IPO.
Established in 2012 by Founder and MD, Julia Linehan, the team manages PR, Press Distribution, Thought leadership, Communications, Content, Social Media, Award writing, SEO, Keyword Management, Event Management, Speaker Engagement, Comment opps and Newsjacking.
With exceptional experience of the UK and Nordics markets, they also cover APAC and EMEA. They work with global reach press titles and have extensive local press targets in most key European countries.
The Digital Voice brings brands' voices to life through engaging PR campaigns, awareness-driving communications and immersive virtual experiences. Their extensive experience in digital tech communications means they are experts at managing everything from press distribution and content creation to thought leadership and speaking engagements.
