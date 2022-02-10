Video Capture Cards Market Revenue to Cross US$ 685.4 Million by 2028: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Use of Mobile Phones as Consoles to Provide Growth Opportunities for Video Capture Cards Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Video Capture Cards Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Platform, Type, Input Interface, and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 467.1 million in 2021 to US$ 685.4 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 467.1 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 685.4 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 5.6% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 152

No. Tables 88

No. of Charts & Figures 81

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Platform, Type, and Input Interface

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The increasing use of smartphones for video recording and recording games is getting capable of competing with gaming consoles, which can be done either by bringing mobile games to TV or streaming the console games in smartphones. Also, using a smartphone’s camera for recording videos in Instagram Reels, live streaming, and TikTok videos is also boosting the adoption of video capture cards, to make it easy for the user to transfer data efficiently to PC and laptops. Further, gaming is becoming a prime focus for line phones, which is attracting the attention of gamers. The video capture cards can be easily connected with different gaming consoles such as XBOX One, PS3, and PS4. It helps in recording stunning graphics and an impressive resolution of the gameplay.

The market players are focusing on developing new high-tier Snapdragon processors, which have the potential to give sufficient performance in audio, video, and graphics for the console with quality games. Nevertheless, high-end games are likely to be on consoles, whereas the majority of games are available for mobile phones. Therefore, the gaming video capture card manufacturers have an opportunity to develop advanced video capture cards, which are compatible with smartphones for recording video and playing games.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Video Capture Cards Market

During 2019–2027, the growth outlook of video capture cards in all the major geographic regions is estimated to be quite positive. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, all the major countries in regions, such as Europe, APAC, and North America, have imposed strict restrictions on business activities and goods and people's movement. Due to the imposition of lockdown, the adoption of innovative entertainment means as video games have increased among personal users. Thus, COVID-19 has positively impacted the growth of the gaming industry; however, has also impacted the manufacturing & development cycle of video capture cards.

The growth of the video capture card market can be attributed to the rising popularity of online video content across social media platforms. A rise in popularity of various social media platforms and a subsequent transition of several advertisements and market spending converging on these platforms achieved unprecedented traction, particularly in the past few years. Additionally, the mounting trend of social media influencers and professional video bloggers, along with the noteworthy rise in the number of online video content-based sellers, is boosting the demand for creative video content.

Thus, the enhanced quality of video content has subsequently facilitated the penetration of video capture cards and software applications, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the video capture card market. Moreover, several market players have launched numerous smartphone-specific software targeted for this fast-growing customer base with the procurement of video capture cards.

Video Capture Cards Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ADLINK Technology Inc.; Advantech Co. Ltd.; Datapath Limited; EURESYS S.A.; IMPERX, Inc.; Matrox Video; SINTRONES TECHNOLOGY CORP.; Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co., Ltd.; YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd.; and AverMedia Technologies, Inc. are among the major companies operating in the video capture cards market.

In 2020, VinBus and Advantech Vietnam collaborated to promote business cooperation activities and support one another in terms of technology platforms and technical facilities.

In 2020, Advantech and Interlatin hold 60% and 40% stakes, respectively, of the new subsidiary. The joint venture is effective from July 1, 2020, and new offices are set up in Guadalajara and Mexico City.

In 2021, Datapath developed Aetria, which combines all aspects of control room design, management, control, and monitoring into a single solution, allowing integrators and end users to create systems that meet a wide range of needs, including connectivity, video walls, workstations, and source management, for small to very large installations.

