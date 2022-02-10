Kentucky Assistive Technology Resource Center (KATS) Loans Toothbrush Pillow
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky Assistive Technology Resource Center (KATS) online lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the library is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA/FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from KATS, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
The KATS Network’s mission is to make assistive technology (AT) information, devices, and services easily obtainable for people of any age and/or disability. AT is any item or piece of equipment (both low-tech and high-tech) used to improve and/or maintain independence in the home, at work, school or play.
According to CDC.gov, five percent of Kentucky adults have a self-care disability and 11 percent have an independent living disability.
Funding for KATS is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 25 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
