ASI Aero Announces 737NG Dismantle
ASI Aero Announces 737NG Dismantle which is the second 737NG dismantle in two months.
ASI will continue to make acquisitions of narrow-body, wide-body and regional aircraft platforms to support our global customer base.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Aeronautical Support International (ASI Aero) announced that they will start dismantling one Boeing 737NG this month. This 737NG marks the second Boeing 737NG ASI Aero has dismantled in the last two months.
— Dean Morgan, ASI Aero President
Material from this aircraft will be sent for repair and overhaul direct from the disassembly location to repair facilities and will be made immediately available for purchase.
For inquiries and more information on this engine material or a tailed list of included material, requests can be sent to sales@asiaero.net.
“In line with the recovery of the domestic markets that have taken place since early-2021, ASI will continue to make acquisitions of narrow-body, wide-body and regional aircraft platforms to support our global customer base,” said ASI Aero President, Dean Morgan.
About ASI Aero (Aeronautical Support International)
ASI Aero is a global provider of quick, reliable service and is a source for a variety of commercial aircraft and aircraft engine components, offering USM solutions to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease or manage. ASI Aero has been delivering quality materials and excellent service for over 40 years to all segments of the aviation industry. For More Information, please visit www.asiaero.net.
Public Relations
ASI Aero
+1 561-771-4253
deanm@asiaero.net
