ITFirms Enlists Best Project Management Software 2022

UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITFirms, the world's leading association that lists best-reviewed IT companies, and associated service providers is pleased to announce its latest Project Management Companies 2022.

Elected by their teams from across the global community members, the following service providers have had a maximum impact on the service industry through their admonishing efforts.

Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, ITFirms prepares a comprehensive list of organizations that farewell at individual and system levels. They work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

The selected project management companies aim to impact customer behaviour by providing efficient communication tools to continuously engage with target audiences across multiple online channels including search, social media, industry-specific partner websites, and influencers. Their project management software helps project managers and teams collaborate on a project, provides task distribution, budget, time management, and resource tracking tools. View an original listing of best project management software by ITFirms:

1. Confluence

2. Bitrix24

3. Hive

4. todo.vu

5. Samepage

6. Basecamp

7. Accelo

8. TimeCamp

9. Trello

10. Wrike

11. Freshdesk

12. Teamwork Projects

13. Targetprocess

14. Microsoft PPM

