CHIEF RISK OFFICER SETHU S. RAMAN IS THE FIRST IN INDIA TO BE AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Sethu S. Raman

Chief risk officer sets a trend for Indian risk leaders and board members charged with the positive governance of risk-taking.

Sethu has shown consistent dedication to this program and brings a diverse background across a variety of risk domains to his work and study. That will serve him and his companies well.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Sethu S. Raman of Bangalore, India.Sethu serves as the Chief Risk Officer of MphasiS, an applied technology services company based in Bangalore, India. In his role, he manages an integrated risk management program across various risks, including strategic, business, operational, cyber security, privacy, fraud, and M&A. He was the founding Chair of the Bangalore chapter of ASIS International a global association of security professionals(2016) and Program Director for ISACA Hyderabad Chapter(2009). Sethu is the first professional in India awarded this notable distinction."Sethu has shown consistent dedication to this program and brings a diverse background across a variety of risk domains to his work and study," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "As he works with board members and ascends to board membership, this diversity and focus on the positive aspects of dealing with risk will serve him and his companies well," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents."This is a must-go-through program for aspiring chief risk officers and board directors as it helps in the orbital movement to thinking like a director," said Mr. Raman. "It is the quintessence of all a director should know and practice to guide a company's value creation process as they navigate the VUCA world of business with Grey Rhinos, White Elephants, and Black Swans."The Certificate in Risk Governanceprogram, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program online.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program