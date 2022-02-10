Cobalt Market, Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2030

Cobalt Market

Cobalt Market Research Report: By Form (Chemical Compound, Metal and Purchased Scrap), Application (Battery Chemicals, Super Alloy) - Forecast till 2030

NEW YORK , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobalt Market Overview:

Global Cobalt Market is slated to observe substantial growth at a significant CAGR of over 8% to reach a market value of around USD 13.6 billion by the end of 2030.

Market Dynamics

The demand for rechargeable batteries drives the growth of the global cobalt market. These batteries are used in a variety of uses, such as hybrid motors and small handheld electronic devices (mobile phones, notebook computers, games and power tools). Cobalt is needed for the chemistry of lithium-ion batteries. Li-ion batteries outperform other batteries in terms of capacity, power density, and cycling efficiency. These characteristics are useful in battery vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and renewable energy storage systems. In the coming years, the growing usage of Li-ion batteries in electric vehicles is likely to be a major factor driving up cobalt demand. A significant number of policymakers around the world have responded to the impact of climate change by improving fuel efficiency levels and encouraging the use of electric cars as an alternative to conventional fossil fuel-powered vehicles, and they are continuing to do so. With the bright outlook for the electric vehicle industry, cobalt demand is expected to skyrocket in the coming years.

The increasing use of cobalt for metallurgical purposes, especially in high-temperature alloys, is another significant driver of market development (superalloys). The gas turbine industry is the most common consumer of superalloys, as high temperature strength and resistance to thermal oxidation are critical material considerations. Superalloys based on cobalt are often used in the production of jet turbines and commercial gas turbines (for power generation applications). The market for aerospace engines, and therefore cobalt-based superalloys, is expected to rise in the coming years due to the healthy growth of the aerospace industry. Cobalt-based alloys are also used to make cemented carbides, which are used to make rough alloys for drilling equipment. When used in castings and forging operations, cobalt can have wear resistance. As a result, the the use of drilling equipment in the construction and transportation industries is projected to boost demand growth over the forecast period.



Cobalt Market Competitive Analysis

The prominent players in the global

cobalt Umicore (Belgium),

Glencore (Switzerland),

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd (Hong Kong),

Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd (China),

Freeport Cobalt (Finland),

Sherritt International Corporation (Canada),

BHP (Australia),

Eramet (France),

Vale (Brazil),

Votorantim Metais SA (Brazil), and

Sumitomo Corporation (Japan), among others.

Cobalt Market Segmentation:

The global cobalt industry has been divided into three categories based on form: metal, chemical alloy, and purchased waste. With a market valuation of over USD 3.8 billion in 2019, the chemical compound segment held the highest share of the global market. Cobalt's organic and inorganic chemical compounds are used in a variety of applications. Lithium-ion batteries with cobalt electrolyte are used in high-performance applications such as electric trains, electric buses, and bicycles.

The industry has been divided into battery additives, superalloys, ceramics, and pigments, hard metals, magnets, binder products, life science, and others, based on use. With a market share of over 48 percent in 2018, the battery chemicals segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of about 8.5 percent over the forecast period. This is due to the widespread use of cobalt in the production of rechargeable batteries for handheld devices like cellphones, smartphones, and tablets, as well as e-mobility vehicles like electric cars, hybrid cars, electric trains, and electric bikes. The US Environmental Protection Agency's strict rules and the EU's environmental requirements on CO2 removal have resulted in a major shift toward the use of electric cars, which is propelling the cobalt industry.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the five major regional markets analyzed in this study. In 2018, Asia-Pacific had the largest share of the global economy, accounting for over 42%, and is expected to grow at an annual rate of about 8.5 percent during the review period. The regional economy is primarily driven by influential regional economies such as China, India, and Japan. China is the world's leading lithium-ion battery maker and an industry leader in electric vehicles.

In 2019, the European regional market had the second-largest market share. Because of the strict legislation governing fuel economy and vehicle emissions, the use of electric cars as a substitute for conventional fossil fuel-powered vehicles is growing. Several European Union (EU) member states, including France and the United Kingdom, have agreed to phase out new gasoline and diesel vehicle purchases by 2040 and increase regional production of rechargeable batteries. In the coming years, this is expected to benefit regional demand growth.

Recent Developments

December 2021

Kabanga Nickel is all set to invest money in Tanzania's highly prospective nickel-copper-cobalt property. The project previously received funding more than USD290 million from its former owners, such as Glencore and Barrick Gold, including drilling of 587,000 m during an era from 2005 to 2014. The company is now focusing on the Kabanga project with new strategies and plans, complementing the government's in-country mineral extraction requirements.

The outputs of the previous funding are an in-situ mineral resource of 58 Mt at 2.62% Ni, having more than 1.52 Mt of nickel, 120,000 t of cobalt, and 190,000 t of copper.

December 2021

An AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with joint-venture gold mining operations in Europe, Ariana Resources plc, announced the finishing of a primary investment of the Asgard Metals Fund produced as a fraction of its exclusive Project Catalyst Strategy. The managing director of Ariana Resources plc, Dr. Kerim Sener, said that the company is proud to work with the Panther team as it advances their Coglia nickel-cobalt deposit, situated close to Laverton in Western Australia, the drilling stage. He further added that they would be closely watching their activities, and they are looking forward to seeing the results of their gold exploration and nickel-cobalt programs into 2022.

