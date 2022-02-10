Pediatric Vaccine Market Focuses On Delivering Improved Immunization

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for novel vaccines is steadily growing to deliver improved immunization against challenging infectious diseases (e.g., tuberculosis, HIV/ AIDS) and non-communicable chronic diseases such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Novel approaches to vaccine development include structural immunogenic design, gene-based vaccine platforms, and effective adjuvant recombinant antigen formulations. To meet the increasing demand for novel vaccines, there is a continuous quest for pediatric vaccine manufacturers and developers for innovation of vaccine design and manufacturing technologies. For instance, in January 2020, Hilleman laboratories, global research, and development organization, has announced their plans to develop a novel vaccine against Group B Streptococcus, a major cause for neonatal infections in women, in the area of maternal and child health.

The global pediatric vaccine market size is expected to grow from $31.44 billion in 2021 to $36.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The growth in the pediatric vaccine market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pediatric vaccine market share is expected to reach $57.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as tuberculosis, diphtheria, and pneumonia in the age group of 15 years and below will contribute to the growth of the global pediatric vaccines market. The risk of severe disease outcomes and complications of infectious diseases are increasing in children and adolescents with chronic conditions. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence rose by 57% in the year 2020. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases among children rises the demand for immunization from chronic diseases, hence, driving the pediatric vaccines market’s growth.

Major players covered in the global pediatric vaccine market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Indian Immunologicals Limited, AstraZeneca plc, CSL Limited, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Zydus Cadila, BIO-MED, Squibb, Novartis, Abbott Laboratries, Eli Lillyand Company, F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, VF Corporation, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Bristol- Myers, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sellas and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol- Myers and Sinovac Biotec Ltd.

TBRC’s global pediatric vaccine market report is segmented by vaccine type into monovalent, multivalent, by technology into live attenuated, inactivated, toxoid, conjugate, other technologies, by application into infectious disease, allergy, cancer.

Pediatric Vaccine Global Market Report 2022 – By Vaccine Type (Monovalent, Multivalent), By Technology (Live Attenuated, Inactivated, Toxoid, Conjugate, Other Technologies), By Application (Infectious Disease, Allergy, Cancer) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a pediatric vaccine market overview, forecast pediatric vaccine market size and growth for the whole market, pediatric vaccine market segments, geographies, pediatric vaccine market trends, pediatric vaccine market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

