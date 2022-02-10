Driver Override Systems Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.56 Billion By 2026

Reports And Data

Driver Override Systems Market Size – USD 1.01 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.03%, Market Trends

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising concerns & government regulations related to the safety of the vehicle is forecasted to boost the market. Another factor that is forecasted to add to the growth of the market through the forecasted period is the increasing demand for luxury vehicles. However, lack of awareness amongst the minds of customers is the major factor restraining the growth of the Driver Override Systems Market through the forecasted period.

– Increasing demand for autonomous driving vehicles has led to an increasing demand for Driver Override Systems globally.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Driver Override Systems market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2019 to USD 3.56 Billion in 2026. Driver Override Systems refer to the smart pedal and brake override systems. It is a smart technology that is made up of sensors that recognize the mixed signals and electric malfunctions of the vehicle that are related to the fuel pedal and brake pedal. In cases where the accelerator or brake pedal is activated, it observes and eliminates the activation of the accelerator and thus stops the vehicle in a safe manner. This helps in avoiding any severe accidents and thus helps the driver in maneuvering the vehicle safely. Rising demand for Driver Override systems in the autonomous driving vehicles is one of the factors attributing to the growth of the market over the forecasted period. Another factor that is adding to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for luxury and high end vehicles in developing as well as developed regions of the world. However, lack of awareness about the Driver Override Systems amongst the minds of the customers is the major factor restraining the growth of the market through 2026.

Autonomous Vehicles incorporate smart systems that help the vehicle maneuver safely on the road. Driver Override System is one such smart system that is incorporated in these autonomous vehicles. With the rise in the demand for autonomous driven vehicles, the demand for Driver Override Systems is forecasted to grow through 2026.

Another major trend that can help increase the demand for Driver Override Systems over the forecasted period is the switch from conventional powered vehicles to electric powered vehicles. Trends like this will majorly impact the demand through the forecasted period. The rise in the demand for electric vehicles will witness a huge growth of the electric vehicle segment as more and more vehicles will be fitted with Driver Override Systems in the coming future.

Key participants include Honda (Japan), Toyota (Japan), Nissan (Japan), Hyundai (South Korea), Ford (U.S.), BMW AG (Germany), Robert Bosch AG (Germany), AB Volvo (Sweden), Suzuki Motor Corp. (Japan), Renault (France).

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Driver Override Systems Market on the basis of Sensor Technology, Vehicle, Propulsion, and Region:

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Infrared Sensor

• Laser Sensor

• Image Sensor

• Radar Sensor

• Ultrasonic Sensor

• LiDAR Sensor

Vehicle (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Passenger Vehicle

o Mid-sized car

o Sedan

o Minivan

o Convertible

o Crossover

o Hatchback

o Others

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

o Compact

o Utility Vehicle

o Supermini

o Light Truck

o Others

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

o Mobile Truck

o Limo

o Recreational Vehicle

o Towing Truck

o Fire Trucks

o Others

Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Electric

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Petrol

• Diesel

Components (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Sensors

• ECU

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

