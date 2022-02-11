Rice Syrup Market 2020-2027: Global Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Growth Forecast

Rice Syrup Market

A growing number of vegan populations demanding plant-sourced ingredients in food have further driven the growth of Rice Syrup Market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Enzymes are used extensively in the processing of rice syrup. Brown rice syrup, for example, is created by cooking brown rice. Enzymes are introduced to the resulting throughout this process to break down the starch into maltose, maltotriose, and a trace of glucose. After straining the solution, the syrup is reserved for drinking.

Market Dynamics

Rice syrup is mostly used in food preparations that require a high concentration of invert sugars. Invert sugar is an edible mixture of glucose and fructose that is primarily used in baking and confectionery as a natural sweetener. The breadth of uses is directly influencing the global growth of rice syrup. Additionally, rice syrup is gluten-free, and benefits such as cholesterol control, improved digestive health, and a solid source of energy are likely to enhance the rice syrup market's growth significantly throughout the forecast period. Rice syrup has a low freezing point, a high sweetening content in comparison to sucrose, and anti–crystalline characteristics. The growing vegan population's need for plant-based components in meals has fueled the expansion of the Rice Syrup Market.

There has been an increase in demand for organic and natural sweeteners, owing to growing health concerns among consumers and product producers. However, there are currently very few natural sweeteners on the market. As a result, it is expected that new products containing natural components, such as rice syrup, would be launched, which is expected to boost the global rice syrup market's growth during the forecast period.

Simultaneously, demand for organic rice in the food and beverage business is growing at a rapid clip. Organic rice production is growing at the same time as the organic rice syrup industry expands, as the rice industry readily offers raw materials for the syrups industry. This is why the organic section of the market is expected to experience significant expansion.

Segmental Analysis

Rice Syrup Market is split by rice variety, category, application, and region.

The global market for rice has been segmented into brown rice and white rice. During the projected period, the brown rice segment is expected to dominate the worldwide rice syrup market.

The global market has been split into organic and conventional products. During the projected period, the conventional segment is expected to dominate the worldwide rice syrup market.

The global rice syrup industry has been segmented into applications such as bread & confectionery, drinks, dessert & dairy goods, meat, poultry & seafood products, and infant formula.

Region Overview

Europe is predicted to dominate the rice syrup market globally, owing to a shift in customer demand toward healthier food products. Europe's high consumption of baked goods and confectioneries is predicted to fuel regional market growth. Additionally, rising consumer desire for natural sweeteners in food goods and the region's relatively high beverage consumption contribute to Europe's market growth.

North America is predicted to have the greatest compound annual growth rate in the rice syrup business during the forecast period, owing to the increased popularity of snacks and baked goods as convenience foods. Increased awareness of the benefits of healthy meals as a result of many promotional activities conducted by industry players is assisting in the regional market's expansion.

Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key players in the global rice syrup market are Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd (China), Axiom Foods, Inc. (US), Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co., Ltd (China), California Natural Products Inc. (US), Cargill Incorporated (US), Associated British Foods Plc (UK), Bharat Glucose Pvt. Ltd (India), Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt) Ltd (Pakistan), Matco Foods Limited (Pakistan), and Om Foods Inc. (Canada).

