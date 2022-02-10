Automotive Navigation System Market Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR of 7% By 2030
North America is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period, due to the growing passenger car market in US and Canada.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future (MRFR) contains drivers, restraints, and opportunities engulfing the market of the global automotive navigation system market.
Navigation systems are in-built systems used by owners to traverse through difficult landscapes. Automotive navigation systems are integrated by car makers in their products for their customers to reach their destination safely using the quickest route possible. It uses the global positioning system (GPS) and coordinated with satellites to gain the vehicle’s location to provide step-by-step directions to the final destination.
Competitive Major Key Players:
Prominent names in the global automotive navigation system market include
TomTom N.V.
Delphi Technologies
Telenav Inc.
Alpine Electronics Inc.
Denso Corporation
AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd
Garmin Ltd
Pioneer Corporation
NNG Software Developing and Commercial Llc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Clarion Corporation
Continental AG
HERE Technologies
Harman International Industries Inc.
JVC Kenwood Corporation and others.
Market Outlook:
The global automotive navigation system market is estimated to exhibit 8.85% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 (forecast period). The resurgence of the automotive industry coupled with the heightened production of cars, growing population, rise in traffic congestion, and investments in improving vehicle infrastructure can drive the market growth. Developments in advancing the navigation technology as well as demand for accuracy by car drivers can propel the market demand. This is exemplified by Garmin International, manufacturer of GPS devices, with Amazon, creator of Alexa, a virtual assistant, in 2018.
In addition, government policies mandating the integration of navigation systems in cars can be a viable driver of growth. The rapid economic growth of developing economies, changing lifestyles of customers, and a noticeable surge in purchasing power of car owners are other significant market drivers.
Regional Analysis:
Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are major regions considered in the automotive navigation system market report.
The APAC region generated the maximum revenue for the market in 2018 and will continue in the dominant position till 2025. This can be attributed to the development of changing policies directed at the automotive industry for integration of GPS in cars. This is exemplified by the development of indigenous navigation systems by various countries keeping in focus customer safety. Demand for commercial voyages and rapid technological advances in navigation systems are other drivers of the regional automotive navigation system market.
North America can witness a stupendous growth during the forecast period due to the massive sales of passenger cars in Canada and the U.S. On the other hand, Europe can display a strong growth rate due to the presence of major players such as Continental AG and Robert Bosch. New set of standards by governments in the region to be equipped with the latest communication networking technologies can bode well for the region.
Key Market Opportunities:
increasing adoption of car GPS navigation system, growing population, growing demand for real-time traffic data
Key Market Drivers:
Growing investment for the development of automotive infrastructure
Increase in the need for accuracy in navigation
