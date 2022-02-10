BOPP Packaging Tapes Market is bound to reach US$ 23.8 Bn by the year 2029- FMI
BOPP Packaging Tapes Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extensively used for sealing of heavy duty cartons that are utilized in packaging of domestic and international trade consignments, BOPP tapes represent a rapidly progressing global market. The global BOPP packaging tapes market is bound to reach US$ 23.8 Bn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2029. The forecast is based on a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study.
BOPP tapes are highly suitable for manufacturing and warehousing, which continues to push their adoption within the E-commerce industry. Customized BOPP tapes is a new market trend, says the report. High growth potential resides in the markets of emerging economies.
The BOPP tapes has included feature of low noise during packaging on the cartons, ideal for machine applications that saves time and gives accurate and uniform sealing to the boxes. It can withstand all the extreme weather to due its physical property of higher tensile strength among its group.
Key Takeaways - BOPP Tapes Market Study
BOPP tapes witness a massive demand in the global market for the following properties- transparency with double-sided adhesion, non-toxicity, ease of use, reasonable retraction rate, and, most importantly, water and chemical resistance, longer life and good strength, which adds to its good-tear-proof performance.
Manufacturing & warehousing, followed by E-commerce industry, are identified as prominent end-use industries of BOPP tapes
Customized BOPP tapes are projected to be preferred over plain or single color BOPP tape in following years
Usage of BOPP tapes for packaging especially for food & beverages is expected to remain substantial as it ensures precise and durable packaging
The hot melt rubber adhesive has better quick stick bonding to carton boxes (corrugated paper board), however hot melt acrylic has long-lasting adhesive properties.
East Asian market is experiencing a high demand for BOPP tapes. This prominent demand is majorly driven by the presence of China that is driving the production of all the industries across the global market with cost-efficient ability.
Focus of Eminent Manufacturers on Global Alliance
Prominent manufacturers in the BOPP tapes market are targeting emerging markets such as South Asia and East Asia to strengthen their market position. These regions are considered by the rapid growth of key end-use industries, especially the manufacturing sector post-recession.
Expansion of global business footprints and new product development are key strategies adopted by BOPP tapes manufacturers to strengthen the market position. For instance,
In March 2022, tesa SE set up a new manufacturing plant in China by investing US$ 33 Mn. This unit would focus on manufacturing all forms of tapes catering to the demand for electronics, manufacturing and warehousing industries.
In August 2021, Intertape Polymer Group Inc. acquired ‘Polyair’. ‘Polyair’ is involved in the protective packaging business with 7 manufacturing facilities and a distribution center in North America.
Key Segments Covered in BOPP packaging tapes Industry Research
BOPP Packaging Tapes Market by Thickness:
35 - 50 Micron
51- 65 Micron
Above 65 Micron
BOPP Packaging Tapes Market by Adhesive:
Hot Melt Rubber
Hot Melt Acrylic
BOPP Packaging Tapes Market by Width:
11mm -30 mm
31mm - 70 mm
Above 70 mm
BOPP Packaging Tapes Market by End-user:
Manufacturing & Warehousing
Food & Beverages
Chemicals & Lubricants
Electronics & Electricals
Automotive
Personal care & Cosmetics
E-Commerce
