Tattoo Aftercare Products Market Revenue to Cross US$ 163,410.59 thousand by 2028 says, The Insight Partners

Soothing Balm Segment to Lead Tattoo Aftercare Products Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Tattoo Aftercare Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and End User,” the market is projected to grow from US$ 113,418.08 thousand in 2021 to US$ 163,410.59 thousand by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players and their developments in the market. The growth of the tattoo aftercare products market is primarily attributed to increasing number of people getting tattoos and attraction of consumers toward beauty and wellness across the world. However, side-effects of tattoo aftercare products’ negligent use hamper the market growth.

Tattoo aftercare products are a kind of skincare product specially formulated to assist in safeguarding the tattoo from all sorts of damages and infections. Some of the benefits of tattoo aftercare products include keeping recently pierced tattoo fresh, reducing the time taken for skin healing, and helping in maintaining the brightness and color of the tattoo. Some of the commonly used tattoo aftercare products are moisturizers, balm, lotion, cleaners, foam wash, ointment, and other preparations. These products also help in keeping the tattoo in optimal condition. Factors such as increasing number of people getting tattoos and growing attraction of consumers toward beauty and wellness across the world are boosting the global tattoo aftercare products market. However, the side-effects of tattoo aftercare products’ negligent use hamper the market growth.

Increase in Number of People Getting Tattoos Bolsters Tattoo Aftercare Products Market Growth

Tattoos are commonly used as a symbol of stylish living by people in order to present their culture and living standard. The continuous expansion in the fashion and entertainment industry and the increasing interest of people in attractive and stylish appearance have driven the tattoo aftercare products market. As the need for artistic expression has increased due to influence of TV shows, social media platforms, digital magazine, and other entertainment channels, people opt to get tattooed for a variety of reasons. The rise in the number of people getting tattooed has also increased the need for tattoo aftercare products, which is a positive driver for the market in focus.

The rising demographic of potential customers for the tattoo aftercare products market is raising the demand for various tattoo aftercare products. For instance, tattooing has pulled more than 100 million youths across the world. As per the Council of Europe, one of every five people in the UK is tattooed. This figure has increased to one of every three among youthful grown-ups. The number is much higher in Germany and the Netherlands and it is expected to increase by twofold during the forecast period, driving the tattoo aftercare products market.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Based on product, the tattoo aftercare products market is segmented into soothing balm, gel, cleaner, soap or foaming wash, film, and others. Currently, the soothing balm segment holds the largest market share. The growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the increasing recommendation for products used to soften the dry skin after tattoo and make the tattoo look sharp and healthy.

Tattoo Aftercare Products Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

TATWAX; INKEEZE; HUSTLE BUTTER; Tattoo Goo, LLC; Crushed Vegan Aftercare; LUBRIDERM; Aussie Inked; SECONDSKIN; Helios Lifestyle Private Limited; and VIKING REVOLUTION are among the leading companies operating in the global tattoo aftercare products market.

According to TattooPro industry statistics, 48% of people in Italy, 47% in Sweden, and 46% in the US have tattoos. Moreover, the US has more than 20,000 tattoo parlors, and the tattoo artists in the US earn approximately US$ 49,520 per year. According to statistics reported by ModernGentlemen.net, a lifestyle magazine, 40% of adults in the age group of 18–34 years have one or more tattoos, and 36% of those aged between 35 and 54 have at least one tattoo. In the age group of more than 55 years old, only 16% have at least one tattoo. All this epidemiological data shows an increasing number of people getting tattooed all across the world, which is expected to drive the tattoo aftercare products market. For instance, a moisturizer application during the healing process after a tattoo session is a common practice to help wound healing and to reduce discomfort sensations.

