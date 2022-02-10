Biomedical Textiles Market Sales Worth to Reach USD 21.30 Billion in 2028 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Biomedical Textiles Market Size – USD 13.39 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 6.0%, Trends – Emergence of smart biomedical textiles

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biomedical Textiles Market size is expected to reach USD 21.30 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing population and rising geriatric population are expected to drive market revenue growth. Besides, increasing demand for woven & non-woven products and biomedical textiles in surgical sutures, bandages, extra-corporeal, and implant applications would also propel market growth in the near future.

Leading Participants:

Braun Melsungen AG, Bally Ribbon Mills, Cardinal Health, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Secant Medical, LLC, Smith & Nephew, and

Increasing demand for advanced wound care management products because of surging aging population is contributing to the rising application of biomedical textiles in non-implantable products. Innovations in the field of healthcare is further resulting in the increasing utilization of biomedical textiles for replacing damaged tissues or organs. Biomedical textiles have high bio-compatibility with the human body, which, in turn, is leading to increasing popularity of these textiles across the globe. Biomedical textiles are engineered with advanced biomaterials to facilitate a healing response in the body. Rising usage of biomedical textiles for neurovascular, cardiovascular, orthopedics, and general surgeries is projected to boost market growth during the forecast period. These textiles are increasingly used in medical devices to facilitate less invasive surgical procedures.

Development of biomedical textiles is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of ‘smart’ biomedical textiles. These textiles are equipped with embedded textile systems for measuring respiration, body posture, blood oxygen saturation, and electrocardiogram. These are extensively used in the healthcare industry as smart biomedical textiles are capable of regulating or mitigating various health risks, especially for the diseased and disabled.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals sector is significantly gaining traction in the last few years owing to high demand for raw materials and chemicals in various industrial sectors such as food and beverages, paper, medical and healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceutical, manufacturing among others. Global Biomedical Textiles market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the market. Growing awareness about energy efficiency and green energy, rising need for reducing carbon emission and rising adoption of biodigerable products is supporting growth of the global Biomedical Textiles market. In addition, rising investments in research and development activities, and rising per capita income are further fueling global market growth.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In July 2020, Secant Group announced that it has developed a biomaterial platform technology. It provides an implantable, resorbable polymer in order to boost innovation in the pharma, medical device, and biopharma markets. The company is aiming to develop high-performance materials by combining traditional biomedical textiles with regenerative medicines to improve quality of life. This initiative would support innovative medical technology and the newly launched biomaterials are expected to be utilized in many additional areas, including novel implantable drug-delivery devices.

Non-biodegradable fibers segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global biomedical textiles market over the forecast period. Rising usage of non-biodegradable fibers for the development of biomedical textiles is one of the major factors driving growth of this segment. Also, non-biodegradable sutures are increasingly utilized for closing exposed wounds and are removed when the wound is sufficiently healed.

Non-woven segment is expected to register a considerable revenue share over the forecast period. Non-woven fabrics are extensively used in applications such as surgical sutures, bandages, extra-corporeal, and implants. This factor is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment.

Non-implantable segment is expected to register robust revenue growth in the global biomedical textiles market. Rising number of accidents and increasing number of surgeries are expected to surge the application of biomedical textiles in non-implantable products.

The biomedical textiles market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Increasing investments in research & development activities by companies such as Secant Medical, LLC, Bally Ribbon Mills, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc., for the development of high-performance biomedical textile structures, is projected to propel growth in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented global biomedical textiles market based on fiber type, fabric type, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Non-biodegradable

Biodegradable

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Surgical Sutures

Non-implantable

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

