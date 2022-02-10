The Pawlor Announces Name Change to Fur Town, LLC.

Focusing on Our True Love and Passion for Pets, The Pawlor Rebrands its Company to Fur Town, LLC.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pawlor, an industry leader in pet grooming, announces a brand-new name today for both their salon storefronts in Arcadia and Playa Vista, and for their mobile grooming vans! Due to the evolution of the company and to promote further growth, they have begun to branch off of their state-approved vocational pet grooming college, West Coast Grooming Academy, and intend to operate under three completely new identities. Their salon storefronts will now operate under the name Fur Town , and their mobile grooming vans will operate under Fur Town Mobile. West Coast Grooming Academy will remain the same. This decision was made to allow for each company to identify themselves better and to celebrate the uniqueness of each company, allowing each entity to grow independently. Effective immediately, this rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of each part of the company as well as its vision for the future.Along with this change, both Fur Town companies will emerge with a redesigned logo and website that will completely launch by March 1st, 2022, which will prominently feature the company's new focus on expanding their services and growing the iconic Fur Town brand. Fur Town and Fur Town Mobile will still be owned and operated by the founders of The Pawlor and West Coast Grooming Academy, Christopher Jackson and Jessica Johnson. The founder, partners, and employees that you have come to know, love and trust are still proudly the same, and are the beating heart of this next phase of unprecedented growth.The company's CEO, Christopher Jackson states, "Our focus has always been to strive to help each pet look and feel like the best version of themselves, while elevating the customer experience for our pet parents. We have taken this industry and our goals to new heights, all while working hard to create more jobs for the community and providing innovative vocational job training that brings an average of 80+ new groomers into the field every year. Through our collaborative efforts with various rescue organizations, we have also aided in saving the lives of thousands of pets every year. Our leadership team and I have decided in order to properly reflect our long history of great service and care towards our pets, pet parents, and students, we have decided to separate each business so that we can manage more meticulously, giving each entity the full attention it rightfully deserves in order to better serve our communities. While we are sad to say goodbye to the Pawlor, our hopes and dreams for the future are brighter than ever with the debut of Fur Town! We want to thank each and every one of our loyal customers and supporters for being a vital part of our history and growth and are excited to bring you on this journey with us."For More information about the name change please visit www.Furtownpetspa.com About The Fur TownThe Fur Town is a state-of-the-art pet grooming facility boasting three locations in sunny Arcadia, California, Playa Vista, California, and the soon-to-be La Vern, California, on 2/28/2022. The company offers a wide breadth of award-winning pet grooming services, including dog grooming, cat grooming, mobile grooming with three mobile vans, small animal services, and even a grooming academy.Groomers employed by The Fur Town are West Coast Grooming Academy (WCGA) Certified Groomers who are well-versed in providing a safe, comfortable, friendly, and stress-free experience for all pets.The Fur Town is owned and operated by Chris, a renowned dog groomer and salon manager who has won multiple industry awards, and Jessica, a Feline and Canine behaviorist, Certified Feline Master Groomer, and Lead Instructor at WCGA.