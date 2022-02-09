SJR105 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-09
WISCONSIN, February 9 - Relating to: expressing support from the Wisconsin State Legislature for the grant application entitled A Wisconsin Forest Products Cluster: A Catalyst for Sustainable, Enduring Transformation to the United States Economic Development Administration's Phase 2 Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
|2/9/2022 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
