- State Seeking Community Input on Homeless Funding

SALT LAKE CITY (February 9, 2022) — The Utah Office of Homeless Services has been awarded $12,978,715 in federal funding for affordable housing and services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Utah. This funding will be distributed to programs designed to improve the homeless response system throughout the state of Utah, and the public is being asked for input.

A draft funding allocation plan has been created following extensive conversations with homeless service providers and local governments in all areas of Utah. Once approved by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, specific projects will be selected for funding through coordination with local providers.

“To ensure the best decision-making for Utahns experiencing homelessness moving forward, we want input from the community as a whole,” said Tricia Davis, Assistant Director of the Office of Homeless Services. “We want to hear from as many Utah residents as possible.”

The Utah Office of Homeless Services is encouraging the community to play an integral role in providing public input for the allocation plan by attending a public forum. This forum will be held in person on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m -11 a.m. at the Metro Employment Center, Room 100, 720 S 200 E, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111, and virtually at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 85659684633. The current allocation funding plan can be found here: https://www.utah.gov/pmn/ sitemap/notice/734499.html.

The HOME-ARP funding will begin once the allocation plan is completed and approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funding will be utilized with input from the Utah Homelessness Council.