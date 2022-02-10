Union Bowl: Watch and Win
Union Marketplace and Drip create a Virtual Live Selling Trade Show Event.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Marketplace and Drip Shop Live team up to create Union Bowl, a virtual trade show, focused on sports cards and the community in the collectible space.
Union Bowl follows the structure of a traditional NFL game, but each “quarter” features a new streamer to get to know and a new chance at winning cards. This event also features a pre-show, halftime show, and post show that focus more on hobby talk and provide a great introduction into collecting. The event powered by Drip will showcase live selling from buy it now, to auctions, and how features such as co-hosting and raiding can be used to facilitate community.
Everyone is invited to join this virtual event on Thursday February 10th 6pm PST - 11:59 pm PST. Simply go to this link https://www.dripshop.live/streams/all?group=10 and click to be notified when each event goes live!
Full Schedule of events:
6pm - Pre- Show
6:30pm - Lastshot MIA
7:40pm - Random Pack (Q2)
8:50pm - Half Time Show
9:20pm - Nostalgic Avenue
10:30pm - Cali Elite
11:45pm - Post Show
Remember it's a win-win situation, every stream holds a new opportunity to hit it big with a chase card or win cards!
Union Marketplace is working on their 20th Trade Show in the last year. They have been in the card community for about 3 years and are focused on building community with these trade show in California.Check them out https://www.theunionmarketplace.com/ or on Drip
