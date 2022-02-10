Andy Vermaut:"White is, after all, the color of love. My two physicians, Drs. Taulant Aliaj and Fjorald Beqai, helped me achieve the hue of love, and I couldn't be happier." Albanian journalist Mirseld Ylldisi and hotel manager Markiol Qirko are seen here. Andy Vermaut: "Silva Bektashaj and Pranvera Ngresi from T. Dental were my local heroes who effectively advised and assisted me. They are lifelong friends with whom I have had unforgettable moments at Hotel Fieri."

Journalist Andy Vermaut went to investigate and visited Apolonia where emperor Octavius Augustus studied more than 2000 years ago before he became the emperor.

I'd like to tell you about my experience in Albania since I've been impressed by the country's attitude and hospitality.” — Andy Vermaut

FIER, ALBANIA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belgian lifestyle journalist Andy Vermaut is enthusiastic about the country and the hospitality he was able to experience there. Andy Vermaut:"Albania wants to become a member of the European Union and its people are doing everything they can to reach the same standards. I was able to see it for myself that they really do work and do business in a very serious way. But I will always remember the visit to Apolonia where famous men like Octavius Augustus have walked in Apolonia on the more than 2,000-year-old routes. This is where he studied before becoming Emperor and altering the world's history, and it's where he was a student. Yes, I am impressed by Albania. If you want pearly white teeth, you don't always have to jet all the way to Turkey. As a result of the work of dental clinics here, Albania has emerged as a rising star in the field of dental tourism, giving new life to the charming Albanian city of Fier near Apolonia via high-quality dental care and exemplary customer service at the wonderful hotel Fieri. I'm Andy Vermaut, and this is the first beauty holiday that I have experienced. I'd like to tell you about my experience in Albania since I've been impressed by the country's attitude and hospitality. Additionally, I had an incredible experience in Albania with people I consider long-term friends and who I will always treasure as friends."

Andy Vermaut:"Silva Bektashaj, the young vibrant lady who was particularly good at following me around, and the local Pranvera Ngresi welcomed me with a broad smile as I landed at the Albanian capital Tirana's airport on February 1 2022. That was very nice to see. These two young girls would accompany me from Tirana airport to Hotel Fieri in Fier, which is next to the dental facility. We stopped along the road to sip some chocolate milk, which turned out to be the most delectable beverage I had ever had. In Albania, there are two varieties of chocolate milk: white chocolate milk and black chocolate milk. I arrived at the hotel in the afternoon, with the memory of the Albanian chocolate milk still fresh in my mind. I was startled by the size of the hotel, which had a huge bar on the ground floor that was bustling with activity. The hotel Fieri is located in the heart of the city, overlooking a lovely area lined with shops. I also met the proprietor of T. Dental, Ritvan Zoto, thereafter a great evening supper. We sipped the really excellent chocolate milk together at the table, a joyful guy who had just done his own teeth as living publicity for T. Dental. The next morning, I enjoyed a beautiful breakfast at Hotel Fieri, and in the meantime, I met the hotel's sympathetic manager Markiol Qirko, the guy who played music throughout breakfast and kept everything running well. Not only does he oversee the hotel, but he is also a fixture in the hotel's big bar, which is sometimes attended by the whole town," says Andy Vermaut. Markiol Qirko:"Yes, Albania is a rising star in modern dental tourism, giving vitality to the city of Fier with high-quality dental treatments near our Hotel Fieri, " says Markiol.

Research

Andy Vermaut:"Yes, I arrived in Albania with a fairly down heart, and I could only anticipate how difficult the journey would be. Many individuals who informed me that Albanians could not be trusted, people who are prejudiced, attempted to project their biases onto me, and I was definitely no exception to the sense of disquiet placed in me by those who said I was in a condition of gangsterism. As a result, my own experiences after this journey are diametrically opposite to the preconceptions instilled in me by the Belgians. They planned to extract my tooth in the P80 at Ghent University Hospital. They summoned three dentists, and I continued to refuse, biting my teeth in anguish. The vast majority of people would undoubtedly have no reservations about a university dentistry institution. Finally, for the price of two dentures in Belgium, I was able to have all my teeth extracted in Albania without the need for dentures. Following that, they contacted me from the UZ Gent to persuade me to extract a tooth. As a result, I conducted my own research. Finally, I chose not the cheapest, but rather the one who could provide me with the most value for money. I wanted materials identical to those used by dentists in Belgium. You can absolutely get this done for less and for half the price in Istanbul, Turkey, but I did not always hear such glowing opinions about them when I read all the evaluations. I have enquired extensively. Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ukraine, Germany, and Estonia are just a few examples... Nobody mentioned preserving my teeth or the possibility of root canals.... That was almost never done. Certainly not in Belgium. After all, if they don't place something in your older broken teeth, that creates a lot of suffering. However, it requires twice the effort."

Win-win situation

Andy Vermaut:"To those who have inquired as to my whereabouts in Albania, I'd like to state that I'm here as a dental patient. They intended to extract my teeth and install me with dentures, which would have been prohibitively expensive,, at a renowned university hospital in Ghent, where I was often treated in emergencies. I declined. Additionally, I wanted to retain as many of my teeth as possible. My lateral tooth extraction last year resulted in a lengthy infection at the level of my jawbone, prompting an unexpected and emergency surgery after an emergency admission to the Veurne hospital, which I never anticipated. You can see why I've been afraid to get teeth pulled since then. This facility provides a unique service in which they build new root canals in a very sophisticated manner in order to eliminate the necessity to extract particular teeth. This is meant to prevent inflammation, according to the manufacturer (a running abscess). This procedure was required for around 15 teeth, which was more than I anticipated. Additionally, this treatment is still protected by a five-year warranty. This, I believe, is also a win-win situation, since crowns are being placed in the interim, enhancing the overall look of my dental problem, and I believe that this is all rather handy. I could never afford such therapy in Belgium, which is not to imply that Belgian dental care is inadequate; rather, it is costly to the average man, such as myself. I'm looking forward to the days ahead now that the preparations are complete. I visited the lab twice, once in the morning and once in the evening, and I am really delighted with the findings. I would like to express my gratitude to Dr. Taulant Aliaj and Dr. Fjorald Beqai in particular. Dr. Endri Prifti, Dr. Jonida Sota, Dr. Grandi Prifti, and Dr. Joana Pipa are all excellent dentists."

The color of love?

Andy Vermaut:"I have visited the ancient city of Apollonia, built in the sixth century B.C., this is really my top pick for a remarkable historical experience in Albania. Taulantii Illyrian tribe's territory was occupied by Greek invaders who established this city around 13 miles from Fier in southwest Albania. At the time, it was regarded one of the most famous towns in the Mediterranean and was chosen from over twenty other places to get the wonderful name of Apollo, the god of music and poetry. It is possible to experience the beauty of the Hellenistic and Roman eras up close thanks to the monuments and ruins spread throughout the hills of Albania's biggest Archaeological Park. Imagining what Leon Rei, the French archaeologist who found the Monumental Complex of Apollonia in 1925, went through when he first encountered the cluster of public structures Archaeological remains and monuments from an ancient Albanian city that was once home to more than 60,000 people and that Cicero wrote extensively about are one of the country's most popular tourist attractions. The Buleuterion, one of Agora's most remarkable items, dates back to the 2nd century B.C., and is now one of Albania's most recognizable symbols of antiquity. The inscription on the lintel of the lintel of this structure refers to two brothers named Agonotet, and this building functioned as the City Council's headquarters. Upon seeing this monument, you are transported to another time and place with the Arch of Triumph and Library Ruins and Odeon Stairs Surrounding It. Another aspect of our week in Albania that I really loved was the great advice provided by Silva Bektashaj and Pranvera Ngresi. At one point during our journey to the ancient location of Apolonia, Pranvera Ngresi inquires as to what is really the color of love for me. In unison with Silva Bektashaj, I respond: the true color of love is white. When Drs. Taulant Aliaj and Fjorald Beqaj saw me staring in the mirror after their fresh placement of my new teeth, the first thing I said was: the color of love is white. I have a sense of rebirth. Teeth have a significant impact on a person. I'm still in awe of how beautiful my teeth are and how pleased I am with the outcome. The patrons of the pub in the Fieri Hotel christened me as the newest mister Colgate 2022. Yes, they can. Yes, the Albanians can make a difference... Thank you for your blessings," says Andy Vermaut

If you want more info, email apoloniaturkdental@gmail.com or WhatsApp at +355 69 549 0210 for further information.